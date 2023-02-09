Gov. Lujan Grisham to be appointed to Council of Governors by President Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Office of President Joe Biden announced on Thursday his intent to appoint Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham to his Council of Governors, a bipartisan group of 10 governors focused on improving national and state responses to security threats. Gov. Lujan Grisham issued the following statement:

“I am honored to join this bipartisan group of state leaders to strengthen the relationship between the federal government and states to improve our joint responses and capabilities during national emergencies. Preparation and planning are the keys to saving lives and property in every crisis from historic wildfires and major weather events to threats against critical infrastructure, protecting our electrical grid and hardening our technological defenses against cyber attacks. Working together, as governors from both parties, we can and we will improve our preparedness and make our nation more secure.

I want to thank President Biden for giving me this opportunity to serve our nation and represent the State of New Mexico.”