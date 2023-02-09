San Diego Hospital Bed Company Helping Hospitals with Outpatient Care Durable Medical Equipment
Hospitals helping with patient care medical equipment are looking for hospital grade beds for home. A San Diego hospital bed company is providing these beds.
GMG Medical Equipment in San Diego is assisting hospitals outpatient care staff and home care patients with commercial grade Hill Rom and Stryker hospital beds including those with air mattresses. ”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A San Diego hospital bed company is helping hospitals with providing commercial grade medical beds for outpatient care and people coming out of the hospital. GMG Medical specializes in providing Hill Rom, Stryker and Joern's medical beds which are full electric and provide a higher level of patient care than many home care bed manufacturers.
— Gloria Flores
When patients go into a hospital and have a serious health condition the goal is to treat them and get them back to a comfortable setting to recover. In some cases those are long term post ICU care facilities but many times it is also going back home. With some commercial hospital bed manufacturers not selling to home care clientele this can make getting a hospital grade bed difficult. In addition many times the cost of buying these beds new can also be very expensive and out of reach for the normal person to afford. Patients that need a higher level of patient care many times need real hospital grade beds and there are not many places in San Diego or Southern California that can provide these options and that is where GMG Medical Equipment is helping out.
GMG Medical Equipment specializes in all types of medical equipment with hospital beds being their number one product offered to home care patients, long term care patients and patients at risk of getting bed sores or pressure wounds, Their normal patients include those with Multiple Sclerosis, ALS, quadriplegic, paraplegic, stroke patients and those needing a higher level of patient care and equipment. The Hill Rom and Stryker hospital beds used in medical centers are the commercial grade beds that they offer for home use and this assists families and care givers for taking care of loved ones.
"Many times we see hospital staff and families reaching out to us because they are being offered a semi electric bed with a crank for their loved one. These beds require someone to use a crank to lower and raise the bed with is difficult and puts strain on the persons back", said GMG Medical Equipment CEO Gloria Flores. "All of out beds are not only full electric but also include a chair position which allows them to sit up comfortably in bed and make their recovery more effective. Keeping a person upright assists with circulation and recovery and many of the standard home care beds do not offer these features. Our company specializes in providing used recertified and patient ready beds for patients in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles" Flores concluded.
For patients that spend 18 hours or more in bed the risk of getting bed sores and pressure skin wounds can be very real. Many of the bed models including the Hill Rom Progressa, Hill Rom Sport 2 and the Hill Rom P3200 Verscare bed come with a built in air mattress which can help heal or prevent the bed sores from occurring. Many of the mattress systems offered by GMG Medical Equipment can also help turn the patient (called lateral rotation) and offer low air loss and alternating pressure to chance the positions on the body making contact with the mattress. These are air mattress systems that can come with a bed or bed added when needed and thus accommodating to the patients need. In addition to selling hospital beds to people in Southern California GMG Medical also delivers and buys medical beds from former patients and hospitals. If you are a hospital working with outpatient care or a family needing a hospital grade bed for home contact GMG Medical Equipment below.
For more information on GMG Medical contact Gloria Flores at 760-448-5787 or visit www.sandiegohospitalbeds.com
Gloria Flores
GMG Medical Equipment
+1 760-448-5787
email us here
Hill Rom P1900 TotalCare Sport 2 and the Hill Rom P3200 Versacare bed