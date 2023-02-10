TierOne Heading to MWC Barcelona 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exciting news! TierOne is excited to take part in MWC Barcelona 2023 – a leading event in the mobile industry happening from February 28 to March 3 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.
"We’re looking forward to connecting with industry leaders, exploring new partnerships, and showcasing our innovative technology to a global audience," said Kevin O’Keefe, VP of Product Management.
At MWC Barcelona 2023, TierOne will showcase its latest offering, the TierOne Edge Authority™ 3.0. This vendor-agnostic, automated orchestration solution accelerates 5G transformation and provides private 5G opportunities for communication service providers. This solution simplifies the management of Open RAN and Virtualized RAN infrastructure, utilizing any commercial off-the-shelf computing platform.
Visit TierOne at the Canada Pavilion 6C75 and 6E70 to learn more about our products and solutions. Or Schedule a Meeting Now to see TierOne Edge AuthorityTM 3.0 in action!
About TIERONE OSS Technologies Inc.
TierOne empowers communications service providers to modernize and automate their operations and business support systems, enabling rapid fulfillment and accurate assurance of enterprise customer services. With a standards-based ecosystem and intelligent business automation approach powered by patented technologies, TierOne helps CSPs achieve significant reductions in risk and cost. The company's customers span Fortune 500 companies and more from around the globe.
Press Contact:
Francis Chung
