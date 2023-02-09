TurnKey Housing Solutions and Sojurn Announce Merger

TurnKey Housing

Two key Corporate Housing players merge as one in the Washington, DC Market

I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to join forces with TurnKey and I could not be more excited to continue to grow both in DC and on a National Level.” — Lauren Turner, CEO of Sojurn

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurnKey Housing Solutions, a Virginia based Corporate Housing veteran, and Sojurn, a Furnished Apartment Rental standout established in 2018, announced their merger today, creating an industry leader in the Corporate Housing space. The combined company will operate under the brand TurnKey Housing.

With a combined 40+ years of industry experience, JJ Hershey and Eric Hershey, Managing Partners of TurnKey Housing Solutions, and Lauren Turner, CEO of Sojurn, have come together to provide top tier furnished housing solutions in both the DC market and Nationwide. The headquarters for the combined company will be located in Washington, DC.

JJ Hershey shared, “Eric and I are extremely excited to partner with Lauren and the team at Sojurn. What Sojurn has built in the last 5 years is nothing short of extraordinary. Lauren’s experience and extensive network has enabled Sojurn to quickly rise to the top of our industry. Together we will be able to offer our client base the best furnished apartment experience in the industry.”

Both TurnKey and Sojurn have built their businesses off of the success of long-term matched leases, which has proven to provide each company with ample revenue growth year after year.

This merger will provide the joint company with the opportunity to service a broader range of clients on a national scale with a stacked team of industry leaders both on the Business Development and Operational teams.

“I am thrilled and humbled by the opportunity to join forces with TurnKey”, Lauren Turner said. “JJ and Eric are two of the most reputable professionals in the corporate housing industry, and the TurnKey team has built their business through the genuine value placed on each and every client they service. JJ and Eric have run an extremely successful operation for over 14 years and I could not be more excited to have front row access to their knowledge and expertise as we continue to grow both in DC and on a National Level.”

About TurnKey

TurnKey Housing Solutions provides its clients with comprehensive housing solutions for employee relocation, project management, training, audits, extended travel assignments and disaster relief. Headquartered in the Washington DC area, TurnKey specializes in short and long term housing for the military/government; large and small corporations; and associations. TurnKey's customized approach to locating and procuring housing ensures that its clients obtain a product and service that meets their geographic, budgetary, and quality guidelines.

About Sojurn

Sojurn is a Washington, DC based women-owned business specializing in providing both short and long-term furnished rental solutions Nationwide. Sojurn delivers the option to completely customize a furnished apartment; from the community location, to the floor plan and furnishing package, all while providing their clients with a one bill, turn-key solution and 5-star customer service. Sojurn's mission is to provide their clients with the most seamless and flexible furnished housing solution on the market.

To learn more about either company:

www.tkhousing.com

www.sojurnsolution.com