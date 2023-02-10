Laura Burke’s Black Orchid Receives More Accolades from Readers
Passionate author and storyteller, Laura Burke, continues to enjoy rave reviews for “Black Orchid,” a murder mystery set in Connecticut called Watch HillFLORIDA , UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Laura Burke is undoubtedly pushing the boundaries in the literary world, judging by the feat she has achieved with her works over the years. In a related development, Laura has established herself as a force, with more than a decade of writing murder stories, taking the reading experience a notch higher with the book titled Black Orchid raking in all the awards and recognition from different quarters.
“I love writing and telling stories. It was a dream I wanted to fulfill.” Laura Burke. “Each of my books has a surprise ending to each story.”
Black Orchid offers a unique blend of mystery and romance, with the plot chronicling the ordeals of Wayne Minor in the small fishing village of Watch Hill. The book narrates the series of events that caused chaos in the peaceful Watch Hill after several mysterious Black Orchid blooms were found on the beach and the sudden death of residents.
The award-winning book has continued to enjoy accolades from readers in different parts of the world for its suspense and intrigue, leaving readers in anticipation of the next plot in the story. “This is an easy, breezy read with lots of twists and turns. It takes place on a small island off the coast of Connecticut inhabited by a few folks whose families go back generations. A perfect place for a quiet vacation until a mysterious, and impossible, lethal black orchid is found on the beach. Mystery after mystery develops, then the residents are thrown into total confusion and doubt. Residents that thought they knew everyone's secrets find out otherwise. This keeps you wondering all the way through to the action-packed ending.” – Kindle customer.
Black Orchid is currently available on Amazon and other platforms in Kindle and Paperback formats.
Laura Burke is also the author of several fantastic pieces, such as Tears in the Sand, Rose Petals, Murder with no Passion, Frozen in Time, Alone, and Sugar and Spite. She also plans to start a new book series - Jolene Murder Series, The Model Murders, with the second book to be out in February.
To learn more about Black Orchid and other books from the gifted Laura Burke, visit – www.authorlauraburke.com.
Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here
Laura Burke on The Spotlight Network