Asset Management Market : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global asset management market is expected to witness a huge growth in the forecast period.

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asset Management Market Outlook - 2027

The global asset management market is expected to witness a huge growth in the forecast period. Asset management is an organised way of maintaining, developing, operating, and disposing of both current and fixed assets. It is applicable to the entireportfolio of infrastructure assets in order to minimize the cost of acquiring, operating, maintaining, and renewing assets. The main function of asset management isbasically managing of funds by financial institutions i.e., an investment bankor an individual on behalf of clients. Asset management are preferred in various industries and organization sdue to its benefits such as keeping track of their assets, guaranteeing the accuracy of amortization rates, and involving the identification and management of risks.

Key players of the asset management market analysed in the research includeAmundi Asset Management, BNY Mellon, Capital Group Companies, Allianz, Fidelity Investments, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Global Advisors, Charles Schwab, Vanguard and BlackRock. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, agreements, and others to gain a stronghold and international presence across the world.

Top Impacting Factors

Rise in Need For Optimum Utilisation of Assets

Key Benefits of the Report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the global asset management industry along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the global asset management market share.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the global asset management market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed global asset management market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Asset Management Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Component

Solution

Service

By Asset Type

Digital Assets

Returnable Transport Assets

In-transit Assets

Manufacturing Assets

Personnel/ Staff

By Function

Location & Movement Tracking

Check-In/ Check-Out

Repair and Maintenance

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

By Application

Infrastructure Asset Management

Enterprise Asset Management

Healthcare Asset Management

Aviation Asset Management

Others

Key Market Players ABB Inc., Adobe Systems Incorporated, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., Honeywell International Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG, WSP Global Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation

