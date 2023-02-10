Submit Release
EditShare maintains its strong global growth with an all-time record year in 2022

15% year on year growth in 2022 and a bullish outlook for 2023

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EditShare®, the technology leader that enables storytellers to create and manage collaborative media workflows, continues to demonstrate industry-leading market strength through its innovative products and functionality. Following record-breaking sales growth in 2021, EditShare achieved a further 15% revenue growth for an all-time record year in 2022.

"This success comes primarily from two factors," commented Said Bacho, Chief Revenue Officer of EditShare.
EditShare. “First, of course, is our effective go-to-market organization and excellent network of channel partners around the world,” he added. “We work very closely together, ensuring we can provide our users with the support they need to implement the right solutions and workflows that simplify storytelling. To this end, we ran our in-person annual channel partner sales and technical training sessions at the end of 2022 in the US, UK, and Thailand for the first time in 3 years.”

“The other critical factor is our rolling program of technical advances and innovations, such as our transformative Universal Projects technology, which brings huge workflow benefits in collaborative and remote working and for which we received an Emmy at NAB last year.”

Notable sales in 2022 reflected the variety of organizations around the world now needing the flexibility, security and speed of EditShare storage and asset management workflow solutions and services - spanning across multiple market verticals in broadcast, production, post, education, corporate, and houses of worship.

Strategic wins landed at Discovery, Northeastern University, Clear Cut Pictures, BAPS, MBC, SDTV, CTT, VTRT to name a few across the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. In growth markets, telecoms authority Antel in Uruguay has implemented a large EditShare network as part of a business move to support media creation, with production company Reducto as its first client. De Telegraaf in the Netherlands is a newspaper group with a thriving online video output managed by EditShare. In Brazil, Rede Evangelizar is a religious broadcaster, and in China Alibaba and the China Men’s Basketball Professional League collaborated on centralized coverage: both rely on EditShare. In the Middle East, Abu Dhabi Government Media Office, Dubai Tourism, and Sharjah Government Media Bureau were among many users to adopt our media solutions and services in the region.

“The sheer range and diversity of businesses in our recent sales show that the media industry is still as vibrant and lucrative as it has always been,” Bacho added. “We are in a very strong position to be able to leverage our successes in 2022 to deliver yet another record year in 2023 and continue supporting new and existing users with our solutions - whether on premises or in the cloud - across perpetual and subscriptions business models.”

For further information on all EditShare solutions, please visit the website at www.editshare.com

