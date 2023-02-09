Ivy Energy Named as a Finalist in the Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™
Virtual Grid by Ivy honored for excellence alongside other innovators and innovations in the grid optimization category.SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ivy Energy has been named a finalist in the 2023 Edison Awards. The company is being honored in the grid optimization category for its Virtual Grid software. The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, recognizes some of the world's most innovative products and business leaders, with past winners including Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors, and Genentech. The prestigious accolades honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. In its 36th year, the annual competition is among the most prestigious accolades recognizing world-changing innovations and the brilliant minds behind them. https://edisonawards.com/2023-finalists/
Thousands of innovations from around the world were reviewed by industry experts to identify the 153 finalists. With persistence and excellence that characterized Thomas Edison's work in mind, the products and services submitted were judged on four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery, and Impact. Along with the Edison Awards Steering Committee, the independent judging panel is comprised of senior scientists, designers, engineers, marketers and leading academics.
"Thomas Edison once shared, 'There's a way to do it better…find it,'" said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of The Edison Awards. "Our 2023 Edison Award finalists have found and created game-changing solutions to live safer, healthier and more productive lives. On behalf of the Edison Awards Steering Committee, I am honored to present the 2023 finalists who are making the world a better place through innovation."
Ivy Energy is transforming the adoption of grid-supportive clean energy resources for shared communities through its innovative DER split value software Virtual Grid. For the first time in the history of shared buildings, there is a viable solution to remove an entire community's energy consumption footprint and replace it with onsite clean energy. Virtual Grid equitably allocates energy savings based on each residents energy consumption, and provides convenient and consumer-friendly solar energy billing. Property owners generate a new NOI by providing a new clean energy amenity, while residents benefit from monthly solar energy savings.
"We are thrilled to have been chosen as a finalist for the prestigious Edison awards, said Sr. Marketing Manager Austin Young. Our mission is to help property owners solve the split incentive issue so they can offset their resident energy load and split the solar benefits in an accurate, compliant, and data-driven format. Being recognized as an Edison award finalist will further help us enable mass adoption of onsite solar on shared buildings."
The Edison Awards Steering Committee reviews all nominations with the final ballot being determined by an independent judging panel. The panel is comprised of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners.
Gold, Silver, and Bronze winners will be announced at the Edison Awards Gala on Thursday, April 20, 2023 in Fort Myers, FL. For more information on the Edison Awards, please visit www.edisonawards.com.
About The Edison Awards:
Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM, and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.
About Ivy Energy:
Ivy Energy developed the first solar split value billing SAAS for real estate owners to increase net operating income by deploying solar energy assets and distributing the benefits fairly amongst residents. In 2020, the California Energy Commission recognized Ivy Energy as the California Energy Visionary of the Year. The team is based in San Diego, CA. For more information, visit https://www.ivy-energy.com/
