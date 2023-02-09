Trian Applauds Recent Initiatives Announced by Disney as a Win for All Shareholders and Concludes Proxy Campaign

Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian"), whose investment funds collectively own approximately 9.4 million common shares of The Walt Disney Company DIS ("Disney" or the "Company") valued at approximately $1 billioni, today issued the following statement:

"We congratulate Disney and Bob Iger on their recently announced operating initiatives, which are a win for all shareholders and broadly align with our thinking. We are pleased with the role that Trian was able to play in helping to focus the Board to take decisive actions which we believe will lead to better financial results. We were also pleased to see the Company's pledge to restore the dividend.

Accordingly, we are withdrawing our nomination of Nelson Peltz as a director to allow the Board and Disney's leadership team to focus on creating long-term shareholder value without the distraction of a proxy contest. Now it's about execution and ensuring best in class corporate governance going forward. We will be watching and rooting for the Company's success."

About Trian Fund Management, L.P.

Founded in 2005, Trian Fund Management, L.P. ("Trian") is a multi-billion dollar investment management firm. Trian is a highly engaged shareowner that combines concentrated public equity ownership with operational expertise. Leveraging the 40+ years' operating experience of our Founding Partners, Nelson Peltz, Ed Garden and Peter May, Trian seeks to invest in high quality but undervalued and underperforming public companies and to work collaboratively with management teams and boards to help companies execute operational and strategic initiatives designed to drive long-term sustainable earnings growth for the benefit of all stakeholders.

i Based on the closing price of Disney's common stock on 1/31/23.

