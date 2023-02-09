New Enhancements to Leading Instant Decision Term Product

FORT WAYNE, Ind., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ash Instant, an instant decision term life insurance product, continues to evolve to meet industry needs. Ash Instant, a hassle-free, no-medical, term life insurance solution now offers a conversion option and a better user experience.

The new conversion option, contracting process and other upgrades add to the value Ash Instant brings to the industry.

"As the industry evolves, Ash remains committed to furthering the use of instant decision products," says Tim Ash, CEO of Ash Brokerage. "The addition of a conversion provision as well as other platform enhancements add to the value Ash Instant brings to clients and advisors alike."

Based on user feedback, enhancements include an upgraded software platform and improved underwriting. Perhaps most exciting is the contracting process, which now allows an advisor to be the writing agent on a policy.

Bob Jurgensmeier, Executive Vice President – Independent Distribution and Investments, Ameritas, believes, "the new platform Ash has built is moving the industry forward and adding value for advisors. We are excited to be part of the continued advancement of the offering."

Along with the instant decision comes a commitment to advisors ensuring the best and most exclusive insurance offering. Having developed the platform for quoting and submitting an application, Ash continues to monitor feedback on the product and process, allowing for enhancements that make sense.

"We are excited about the enhancements in place to better meet the needs of both advisors and consumers. We continue to evolve across technology, underwriting and overall processes to make this product one that is constantly advancing to keep up with the changing landscape," says Manisha Dias, Head of U.S. Partnerships at SCOR.

Ash Instant is underwritten by Ameritas and reinsured by SCOR. The combination of Ash's proprietary submission platform, Ash Express, and the enhanced Ash Instant term product makes obtaining term insurance easier than ever.

About Ash Brokerage

Ash Brokerage is a brokerage general agency based in Fort Wayne, Indiana, answering the needs of financial professionals nationwide. For life insurance, annuities, long-term care or disability income, Ash provides the tools and the people needed to get the job done right. In 2022, Ash Brokerage joined the Integrity Marketing Group. For 50 years, the firm has built its success on strong, personal relationships with clients and partners. Whatever the question. Whatever the need. Ash Answers.

About Ameritas

Ameritas is a marketing name for Ameritas Mutual Holding Company and its affiliated subsidiary companies, including Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. and Ameritas Life Insurance Corp. of New York. Founded in 1887, Ameritas offers a wide range of insurance and financial products and services to individuals, families and businesses. These products and services include life insurance; annuities; individual disability income insurance; group dental, vision and hearing care insurance; retirement plans; investments; asset management; and public finance. Securities offered through affiliate Ameritas Investment Company LLC., member FINRA/SIPC and investment advisory services offered through the business name of Ameritas Advisory Services.

About SCOR

SCOR, a leading global reinsurer, offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying "The Art & Science of Risk," SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.

With a Tier 1 rating from Standard & Poor's, AM Best, Moody's and Fitch, SCOR offers its clients AA-level security.

The Group generated premiums of more than EUR 17.5 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 160 countries from its 36 offices worldwide.

