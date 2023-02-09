TERMINATION OF LICENSING AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - YourWay Cannabis Brands Inc. YOUR YOURF HOB (the "Company" or "YourWay"), a consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact, announced today it has terminated its contracts with two cannabis brands: Old Pal LLC ("Old Pal"); and Airo Brands, Inc. ("AIRO").

Due to the current market conditions in Arizona, the terms of these contracts were no longer viable or attractive for the Company. Although these brands contributed to YourWay's sales performance for the December 31, 2022, fiscal year, the expected reduction in revenue and profitability, licensing structure and operational demands of servicing the brands did not match the return on investment and, ultimately, it is in the best interest of the parties to part ways.

With the termination of these contracts, the Company's focus in the short term is to grow and develop its in-house brands with product innovation, including exploring white-label opportunities while expanding into other markets. The Company believes this strategy will allow it to better serve its customers and utilize its capital to provide greater shareholder returns.

YourWay's Acting Chief Executive Officer Jakob Ripshstein said, "We have valued our partnership with Old Pal and AIRO, and we are grateful for the opportunity to have worked with them."

The Company will continue to work closely with Old Pal and AIRO to ensure a smooth transition for its customers.

About YourWay Cannabis Brands

YourWay is a publicly traded, consumer-centric House of Brands committed to redefining the way consumers and cannabis brands interact. By building their own brands, partnering with others, and supporting retail partners control brand strategy, they are dedicated to expanding their reach; remolding the cannabis industry and ultimately redefining consumers and cannabis brands interact.

YourWay aims to connect with the cannabis consumer on a deeper level, utilizing decades of brand-building expertise and an integral understanding of the customer experience to create an intuitive suite of branded products that closely aligns with consumer need states. The YourWay portfolio is an all-encompassing house of brands designed to create a sense of belonging for every cannabis consumer regardless of their relationship with the plant. Please visit www.yourwaycannabis.com or follow on Twitter at @yourwaycannabis for the latest news and information about YourWay and its brands.

Website: www.yourwaycannabis.com

