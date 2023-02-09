Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,899 in the last 365 days.

WALL ST MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH PARTY 3.23.23 FOR VIP GUESTS

MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong announces his group will be launching Wall St Magazine in March 2023 and hosting on the March 23rd a Gala at the Wall Street Hotel. This publication will bring to life the luxury lifestyle surrounding the power behind Wall Street movers and shakers. The magazine will be geared to reach entry level to CEO finance and media executives, today's private jet flyers, cigar aficionados, Spa Enthusiasts, Fashion Icons, Exotic Car owners I renters, today's Billionaires and leading entrepreneurs.

Sir Gary Kong adds, "We have invited Elon Musk and many other VIP's to our launch party." We will also always feature Icons on the cover, such as Elon Musk, and other CEO's such as Jeff Bezos, from a vast array of industries who are world changing entrepreneurs, contribute to the economy and free thinkers.

Wall St Magazine will also be very promotional driven and has a marketing - Events Division. We plan on hosting several events throughout 2023, via our advertisers and sponsors and will also be staging our very own Wall St Magazine Conference in September 2023.

Michael Jacobson
Madison Avenue Agency
email us here

You just read:

WALL ST MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH PARTY 3.23.23 FOR VIP GUESTS

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.