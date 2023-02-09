WALL ST MAGAZINE ANNOUNCES LAUNCH PARTY 3.23.23 FOR VIP GUESTS
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sir Gary Kong announces his group will be launching Wall St Magazine in March 2023 and hosting on the March 23rd a Gala at the Wall Street Hotel. This publication will bring to life the luxury lifestyle surrounding the power behind Wall Street movers and shakers. The magazine will be geared to reach entry level to CEO finance and media executives, today's private jet flyers, cigar aficionados, Spa Enthusiasts, Fashion Icons, Exotic Car owners I renters, today's Billionaires and leading entrepreneurs.
Sir Gary Kong adds, "We have invited Elon Musk and many other VIP's to our launch party." We will also always feature Icons on the cover, such as Elon Musk, and other CEO's such as Jeff Bezos, from a vast array of industries who are world changing entrepreneurs, contribute to the economy and free thinkers.
Wall St Magazine will also be very promotional driven and has a marketing - Events Division. We plan on hosting several events throughout 2023, via our advertisers and sponsors and will also be staging our very own Wall St Magazine Conference in September 2023.
Michael Jacobson
Michael Jacobson
Madison Avenue Agency
