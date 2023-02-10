Documentary Film 'Let The Church Say' Will Be Screening at the Pan African Film Festival PAFF 2023 In Los Angeles

Let The Church Say Official Poster 1

Written and directed by Rafiq Nabali, 'Let The Church Say' reinforces the relevance of the Black church to ensure social justice in today's world.

I believe through "Let The Church Say" God used my filmmaking to narrate stories which matter.” — Rafiq Nabali

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 'Let The Church Say' is a documentary film written and directed by Rafiq Nabali. Commemorating International Black History Month, the documentary will screen at Pan African Film Festival PAFF in Los Angeles from February 9, 2022, to February 20, 2022, at Cinemark-Baldwin Hills. The film reinforces the need to reunify the church and society through the lens of the history of Black people being at the receiving end of discrimination.

Black Church's role in history, culture, and politics has been decisive for the United States of America yet has been left to bite the dust, with the newer generation paying little importance in adapting to their faithful belonging to the institution and its leadership. The social construct of today's secularism is replete with materialism and rationality, leaving behind the need to acquire the ability to comprehend metaphysical knowledge. 'Let The Church Say' comes out as a call to the Black church leadership to be more inclusive, directed, and active in the lives of youth for the development of the community that has the ability to articulate the right path. It opens with a question for the viewers, 'Is The Black Church Dead?'

'As an Adventist, keeping the Sabbath while also being an active filmmaker is a big challenge. In the majorly secular film industry, I have come across many renowned names who have told me I have no place here. However I was determined, my story is unique and I knew only I had the ability to tell it. I am grateful and prayerful at each and every step in my filmmaking. I believe through "Let The Church Say" God used my filmmaking to narrate stories which matter.' — Rafiq Nabali, Writer and Director.

Distributed by Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, the documentary film has also been selected for other International Film Festivals, including San Francisco Black Film Festival 2022 and American Black Film Festival 2022. Produced by Joe Howell and Nancy B. Howard, who are also members of the churches in the South Atlantic Conference, the shooting of the film took place in 2022 amid the unprecedented Covid-19 crisis, but something else happened the same year that shook the whole USA, the gruesome killing of African-American forty-six year old, George Floyd in the police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota. With the upsurge in racial discrimination in all departments of the public and private sectors, people of color are yet again in search of the ray of hope for social justice given the failure of what should have been the ideal egalitarian society of Americans.

The early reviews from special screenings have been positive, and the crew has been applauded for being brave and vehement in their approach to convey a clear message of why the Black church bears a much greater responsibility today; Jennifer Hyde, Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD), shared her view about the documentary, 'It's gorgeous. It's smart. It's emotional. The music is tremendous. Animation is inspired as is the use of Atlanta street art. Your writing is terrific, and your presence is authentic and intimate. I was never confused or bored. And I think the fact that I come away with many different insights is appropriate for a complex subject.'

For more details and information, please visit http://letthechurch.com./. To purchase tickets for PAFF 2023, head to Tickets For PAFF 2023: Let The Church Say. For donation inquiries, contact at http://letthechurch.com./contact.html.

ABOUT "LET THE CHURCH SAY" DOCUMENTARY FILM

Distributed by Porter + Craig Film and Media Distribution, 'Let the Church Say' is a documentary film that discusses the importance of the Black church's role in today's world. The film will release on OTT platforms InDemand and VUDU on or about February 17, 2022.

ABOUT PORTER + CRAIG FILM & MEDIA DISTRIBUTION

Porter + Craig is one of the newest and most exciting partnership ventures in independent film and TV sales (based primarily in Beverly Hills with connections in Washington DC and Atlanta), with two youthful but experienced industry veterans joining forces to take digital development to the next level.

