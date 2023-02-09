795 Hollyhock Street | Park City, UT The crown jewel of Park City’s exclusive Glenwild Club & Spa Flexible and abundant entertaining space indoors and out Breathtaking English Countryside timber frame luxury home Overlooking the Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course

In cooperation with Michael Diamond of Coldwell Banker Park City, the property will to auction with No Reserve next month via Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Glenwild Golf Club and Spa, home to this luxury ski and golf chalet in Park City, Utah, will auction in March in cooperation with Michael Diamond of Coldwell Banker Park City. Currently listed for $7.4 million, the property will auction with No Reserve. Bidding is scheduled to open 10 March and culminate on 16 March live at Sotheby’s New York, the world’s premier destination for art and luxury. Bidding will also be available on Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, casothebys.com, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac on a peninsula and perched above the 8th and 10th holes of Glenwild’s golf course, this English Countryside style timber-frame home boasts vaulted ceilings and open floorplan living. Discover two primary suites separated from the guest suites for privacy. Entertain from multiple common rooms and flexible entertaining spaces while utilizing the gourmet kitchen with designer appliances. The outdoor spaces offer extended entertaining venues and offer a near-360 degree panorama of Glenwild and the Park City mountain ranges. In addition to the merits of the estate itself, take advantage of the exclusive Concierge Club amenities that are tied to the property.

"Park City is one of the best mountain towns in the world to enjoy year round. To have a chance to name your price and win this property, in this location, through a truly no reserve auction, is an opportunity you probably will not see again."

- Jeff Rhoades, Director of Business Development, Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions

Glenwild Club and Spa is an exclusive gated retreat in Park City. The club is home to a famed Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, recognized as “Best in Utah” by Golf Digest and comprising under 200 luxury estates. Experience a four-season lifestyle from meadows of wildflowers to the alpine slopes. Park City’s Nordic Ski track beckons with ski-in, ski-out access throughout the winter months. Formerly featured in the Olympics, Park City and its slopes have a reputation that precedes itself.. When warm weather comes, , hiking and biking trails reveal themselves for endless warm-weather activity. bike the countless trails.

Additional features include 9,420 total square feet and of living spread on on 1.19 acres of land; eight bedrooms and five full bathrooms; a game room with mountain views; eight fireplaces; an office/library; numerous dining areas, along with a bar area; an oversized three-car garage; 360-degree mountain views from any of the many patios; and Concierge Club that offers 24-hour full-service for access to restaurants, venues, black car services, and nightlife. The club also offers exclusive access to 16 local private chefs and sommeliers. All of this and more, just under 45 minutes from SLC International airport and under 30 min from the Heber executive airport.

The property preview window will be every Saturday and Sunday from 1-4pm starting 11 February and 12 February, with private showings available by request.

As part of Sotheby's Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the information listed on the property page. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details. For more information, including property details, exclusive virtual tour, diligence documents, and more, visit casothebys.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Sotheby's Concierge Auctions

Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. In November 2021, the firm was acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate INC (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, holding a joint 80 percent ownership stake. Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. Since Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions’ inception in 2008, it has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 34 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which guarantees that for every property the company sells, a new home is funded for a family in need. For more information, visit casothebys.com.