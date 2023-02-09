Health and Hygiene Market Trends, Growth Factors, Top Key Players, Revenue Analysis with Future scope

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Health and Hygiene Market size in 2019 is estimated to be $140.5 billion, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025. Health plays an important role in community hygiene. Health and hygiene help to defend and fight communicable diseases. Rising concerns about hygiene and technological advancement coupled with the COVID-19-like pandemic spread are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, concern for cleanliness and hygiene will further enhance the overall market demand for health and hygiene during the forecast period 2020-2025.

Key Takeaways

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the health and hygiene market owing to rising awareness through various corporate advertisements and Government educational campaigns coupled with increasing concern about female hygiene.

2. Rising concerns about hygiene and technological advancement are likely to aid in the market growth of health and hygiene. A rise in Wellness Tourism and investments in fitness and health activities are also bound to promote the growth of this market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Health and Hygiene Market report.

4. The high cost of hygiene products and lack of knowledge about hygiene creates a hurdle for the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Based on the Origin, Health and Hygiene market is segmented into chemical and natural. The natural segment is forecast to be the fastest-growing segment and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2020-2025. A shift in consumer preference toward natural products is driving the growth of this segment.

2. Based on the material, Health and Hygiene market is segmented into liquid, solid, powder, and others. In 2019, Liquid held the largest share of the health and hygiene market. This is mainly owing to the high use of various liquids in the production of various hygiene and health end-products. Most ingredients are in liquid form and many others are derived from liquids to form gels and other materials.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the health and hygiene market share accounting for 35% of the market in 2019. This is mainly owing to the rising demand for hygiene products, especially sanitary napkins, and tampons owing to the growing awareness of women’s hygiene. A higher ratio of women in the overall population, along with rising demand for sanitary napkins and tampons is further contributing to the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Health and Hygiene Industry are -

1. Beiersdorf

2. Johnson and Johnson Limited

3. Procter & Gamble

4. Gulf Manufacturing EST

5. Kimberly-Clark Corporation

