CUNA GAC 2023 to Feature Eltropy’s Innovative Digital Conversations Platform for Credit Unions
Eltropy Co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg will speak Feb. 27 in D.C. about how credit unions can drive growth through a seamless digital conversations platform
We couldn’t be more excited about participating in the CUNA GAC, sharing our knowledge and expertise with the credit union community at such a critical turning point in the history of our industry”MILPITAS, CALIF., USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eltropy, the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions, is proud to announce its attendance at one of the year's key credit union events. Eltropy will be showcasing its latest innovations at the annual CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) in Washington, D.C., February 26 to March 2, 2023.
With the climate of the credit union industry in a state of uncertainty due to the pending recession, GAC 2023 — the “credit union advocacy event of the year” — is more relevant than ever as top credit union professionals, industry leaders, and key decision-makers will gather for a week to discuss the latest trends and challenges in the evolving industry.
As a fellow advocate of the credit union movement, proud partner, and supporter of CUNA and the GAC event, Eltropy will be in attendance in the exhibit hall throughout the multi-day event. Welcoming all visitors at booth #1430, Eltropy executives and product representatives will be showcasing its seamless digital conversations platform for the post-pandemic era — anytime, anywhere communications for today’s community financial institutions (CFIs). At a time when “recession” is top of mind for everyone, Eltropy’s digital platform saves CFIs valuable time, money, and resources to deliver the best experience for members and their families who regularly interact with their local credit union.
In addition, Eltropy is excited to announce that Co-founder and CEO Ashish Garg will be a featured speaker at GAC. Garg will be presenting twice on Mon., Feb. 27 during the noon hour in the Exhibit Hall Solutions Theater One and Two, providing credit union executives with valuable insights and best practices about starting or expanding on their institution’s digital conversations platform. Building on a foundation of communication, automation and intelligence, Garg will explain how credit unions can drive growth through seamless digital and in-branch experiences 24/7, to deliver the services all members need.
"We couldn’t be more excited about participating in the CUNA GAC once again, sharing our knowledge and expertise with the credit union community at such a critical turning point in the history of our industry," said Ashish Garg, Eltropy Co-founder and CEO. "We can’t wait to engage with attendees at the booth, to discuss their unique needs and provide information on successful solutions being deployed today by credit unions nationwide to deliver exceptional member experiences.”
Interested credit unions can pre-schedule a meeting to discuss their unique challenges with Eltropy onsite at GAC 2023 (booth #1430).
About Eltropy
Eltropy is the leading digital conversations platform for community financial institutions (CFIs). Its AI-driven communications tools empower CFIs to communicate, automate, improve operations and engagement, and increase productivity across the institution – all while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. Using Eltropy’s platform, CFIs can connect with their consumers anytime, anywhere via Text, Video, Secure Chat, co-browsing, screen sharing, and chatbot technology — all integrated into a single platform. For more information, please visit www.eltropy.com.
About CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC)
The CUNA Governmental Affairs Conference (GAC) is the country's largest credit union advocacy event, bringing together credit union leaders, professionals, and industry experts to discuss the latest industry trends, challenges, and opportunities. The event takes place annually in Washington, D.C.
