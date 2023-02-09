Submit Release
Fiscal Year 2023 Veterinary Services Grant Program (VSGP) Request for Applications

February 3, 2023

On January 31, 2023, USDA – National Institute for Food and Agriculture (NIFA) published the fiscal year (FY) 2023 Veterinary Services Grant Program (VSGP) Request for Applications.  The purpose of the Veterinary Services Grant Program is to relieve veterinarian shortage situations and support food animal veterinary services. There are two types of grants for VSGP: Education, Extension, and Training (EET) and Rural Practice Enhancement (RPE). VSGP was appropriated $4 million in funding for FY 2023. The deadline for applications is March 29, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.

Additionally, NIFA published the FY 2023 veterinary shortage situation areas submitted by State Animal Health Officials (SAHO). NIFA received 237 veterinary shortage area nominations, which are now available for both VSGP and Veterinary Medicine Loan Repayment Program (VMLRP) applicants to review on the Veterinary Services Shortage Situations Map.

NIFA will host two live FAQ events where interested applicants will have the opportunity to ask questions regarding VSGP applications directly to the VSGP team. The live FAQ events will be hosted on:

Wednesday, February 22 from 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15 from 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM ET

Registration is required for the live FAQ events and can be accessed by clicking on the links above.

