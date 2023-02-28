Johannesburg, South Africa - A new medical practice has opened its doors in Marshalltown, the heart of Johannesburg.
A new medical practice has opened its doors in Marshalltown, the heart of Johannesburg, offering high-quality healthcare services to the community. The facility, located at 10 Kruis Street, Marshalltown, Johannesburg, offers a range of services including general practice, paediatrics, wellness, antenatal care, gynaecology, and more.
The practice is equipped with state-of-the-art, paperless technology and staffed by a team of experienced and compassionate medical professionals. Patients can expect a warm and welcoming environment, where their health and well-being are the top priority.
"We are thrilled to bring our services to the downtown Johannesburg community," said Dr. Chomba Chuma, the practice's founder and lead manager. "Our goal is to provide accessible and affordable healthcare to everyone in the area, and we look forward to serving the community for years to come."
The practice is now accepting new patients and offering a wide range of appointment options, including walk-ins, same-day appointments and evening hours. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 011 392 6199 or visit https://iscript.health
About iScript.health: iScript.health is a new medical practice located in downtown Johannesburg, offering a range of healthcare services to the community. Our mission is to provide high-quality, accessible, and affordable healthcare to everyone.
Contact: Karabo Morabe, iScript.health
10 Kruin Street, Klopperpark, Germiston 1601, South Africa
011 392 4307
Practice@iscript.co.za
Dr Chuma Chomba
iScript Health
+27113926199 ext.
