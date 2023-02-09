Submit Release
Pou Statement on Catastrophic Earthquake, Aid and Relief Efforts in Turkey, Syria

Trenton – Senator Nellie Pou issued the following statement on the catastrophic earthquake and ongoing relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

 

“The earthquake and aftershocks along the Turkish-Syrian border that have left nearly 12,000 people dead and several thousand more displaced is a heart-breaking event and unfolding tragedy that holds special significance for hundreds of families in the 35th District, as well as across New Jersey. Turkish and Syrian roots run deep in these communities, and I join with these families and neighbors, along with three North Jersey mayors of Syrian descent, in pushing for coordinated relief efforts at the federal level as well as medical and basic humanitarian aid for victims.”

 

