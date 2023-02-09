Hedonova recognised as the best Multi-Strategy fund by BarclayHedge's Yearly Performance Rankings 2022
We are honored to receive these recognitions from BarclayHedge and Hedgeweek”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hedonova – LLC recognised as the number one fund in the Multi-Strategy category by BarclayHedge's Yearly Performance Rankings 2022
— Alexander Cavendish, CEO of Hedonova
Paris-based hedge fund, Hedonova, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the number one fund in the Multi-Strategy category for 2022 by BarclayHedge's Yearly Performance Rankings. This highly prestigious award highlights the expertise and success of Hedonova in delivering exceptional returns for its clients.
In addition to this recognition, Hedonova LLC has also been nominated in the same category for an award by Hedgeweek.
"We are honored to receive these recognitions from BarclayHedge and Hedgeweek," said Alexander Cavendish, CEO of Hedonova. "Our team is dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions and exceeding our clients' expectations, and these awards are a testament to their hard work and commitment."
The BarclayHedge Yearly Performance Rankings are based on data from BarclayHedge's database of over 6,500 hedge funds and fund of hedge funds, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive evaluations in the industry. The rankings, which are accessible on the BarclayHedge website, are designed to help fund managers highlight their performance and showcase their expertise. Hedonova invests in a wide range of asset classes and is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their financial goals through innovation and exceptional results.
About Hedonova
Hedonova is an Alternative Investment Fund that holds a diversified portfolio of alternative assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), wine, cryptocurrencies, and real estate. With feeder funds in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and India, European and Asian investors can diversify their investments in alternative assets that could conceivably appreciate, from art to wine, and sports collectibles could be classified as an alternative investment.
