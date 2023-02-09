Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,975 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,075 in the last 365 days.

Hedonova recognised as the best Multi-Strategy fund by BarclayHedge's Yearly Performance Rankings 2022

We are honored to receive these recognitions from BarclayHedge and Hedgeweek”
— Alexander Cavendish, CEO of Hedonova
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hedonova – LLC recognised as the number one fund in the Multi-Strategy category by BarclayHedge's Yearly Performance Rankings 2022

Paris-based hedge fund, Hedonova, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as the number one fund in the Multi-Strategy category for 2022 by BarclayHedge's Yearly Performance Rankings. This highly prestigious award highlights the expertise and success of Hedonova in delivering exceptional returns for its clients.

In addition to this recognition, Hedonova LLC has also been nominated in the same category for an award by Hedgeweek.

"We are honored to receive these recognitions from BarclayHedge and Hedgeweek," said Alexander Cavendish, CEO of Hedonova. "Our team is dedicated to providing innovative investment solutions and exceeding our clients' expectations, and these awards are a testament to their hard work and commitment."

The BarclayHedge Yearly Performance Rankings are based on data from BarclayHedge's database of over 6,500 hedge funds and fund of hedge funds, making it one of the largest and most comprehensive evaluations in the industry. The rankings, which are accessible on the BarclayHedge website, are designed to help fund managers highlight their performance and showcase their expertise. Hedonova invests in a wide range of asset classes and is dedicated to helping its clients achieve their financial goals through innovation and exceptional results.

About Hedonova

Hedonova is an Alternative Investment Fund that holds a diversified portfolio of alternative assets such as non-fungible tokens (NFTs), wine, cryptocurrencies, and real estate. With feeder funds in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Singapore, and India, European and Asian investors can diversify their investments in alternative assets that could conceivably appreciate, from art to wine, and sports collectibles could be classified as an alternative investment.

Media
Hedonova
media@hedonova.io

You just read:

Hedonova recognised as the best Multi-Strategy fund by BarclayHedge's Yearly Performance Rankings 2022

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.