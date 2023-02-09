Cardiovascular Associates of America Expands to Florida in partnership with Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida
CVICFL anchors the presence of Cardiovascular Associates of America in Florida
CVICFL and CVAUSA share a common goal of lowering the overall cost of cardiovascular care while maintaining high levels of quality, safety, access, and patient experience.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management services organization, proudly announces that Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida (“CVICFL”) has joined the physician-led, national network. This strategic alliance with Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida anchors CVAUSA’s geographic reach in Florida and adds functional expertise to the Central Florida region with 5 locations, and adds 13 cardiologists under the leadership of Siva Gummadi, MD, FACC.
— Tim Attebery, CEO of CVAUSA
"In this ever-changing healthcare environment, we are excited to partner with Cardiovascular Associates of America and look to the future in cardiovascular care,” said Siva Gummadi, MD, FACC. “We believe that this partnership will allow us to be innovative in providing value-based care with cutting-edge technology and elevate cardiovascular care provided in Central Florida."
Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida was founded with the mission of offering a diverse and comprehensive range of cardiovascular and sub-specialty services, including non-invasive imaging, heart failure management, electrophysiology, and interventional cardiology care to patients in Ocala and the surrounding region.
“CVAUSA is extremely proud to be partnering with the outstanding physicians and staff at Cardiovascular Institute of Central Florida. CVICFL is the premier, dominant cardiovascular group practice in Ocala. CVICFL and CVAUSA share a common goal of lowering the overall cost of cardiovascular care while maintaining high levels of quality, safety, access, and patient experience,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer CVAUSA. “We see many opportunities for expanded services and growth in Ocala and Central Florida through our partnership with CVICFL.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain their physician autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Cardiology private practices within our network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
If you are interested in learning more about how to expand your healthcare practice and the medical practice partnership models with Cardiovascular Associates of America, contact Tim Attebery at attebery@cvausa.com.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the shared common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
Andrea Morgan
AM Consulting
+1 917-213-5506
email us here