VERSES to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES Technologies Inc. VERS VRSSF ("VERSES" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that VERSES CEO & Co-Founder, Gabriel René, will provide a corporate update at the VirtualInvestorsConferences.com on Thursday, February 9th.



DATE: Thursday, February 9th, 2023

TIME: 11:30am PT / 2:30pm ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .



VERSES Overview

- Developing KOSM, the world's first network operating system for distributed intelligence.

- VERSES AI Research team is led by Dr. Karl Friston, one of the most influential neuroscientists of the modern era.

- Immediate growth with WAYFINDER powered by KOSM. WAYFINDER directs order fulfillment pickers on the optimal path through a warehouse resulting in 30-40% efficiency gains.

- VERSES signed a reseller agreement with Blue Yonder for them to offer WAYFINDER capabilities to their 3000+ customers.

About VERSES Technologies Inc.

Verses is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation artificial intelligence. Modelled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, Verses' flagship offering, KOSM, is a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into a universal context that fosters trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature.

