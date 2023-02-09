Accelerating Global Defense Logistics

New DLA contract marks BMNT Inc.'s fourth with the combat support agency

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the award of a three-year, $9 million contract to support the Defense Logistics Agency, BMNT – the company transforming mission-driven innovation – is now on its fourth contract with the nation's largest combat support agency that includes a global IT infrastructure and the hardware and software to support it.

Over the next three years, through BMNT's innovation-as-a-service offering, the company will help the J68 Technology Accelerator identify high-value projects and then rapidly build and test prototypes.

By the end of this new contract, BMNT will have supported DLA for more than seven years by focusing on stakeholder engagement and rapid experimentation to create new capabilities that transition into operations. For example, BMNT accelerated the production and distribution of 10,000 novel domestic N-95 masks at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic and fostered the use of rapid manufacturing technology to dramatically improve the procurement time for backordered parts.

"Logistics remains as important today as at any point in history," says Pete Newell, CEO of BMNT. "This is why Pentagon leadership included contested logistics among its modernization priorities, and why we're honored to support DLA's Technology Accelerator as it changes the way the enterprise thinks about and executes this essential mission."

In addition to DLA, BMNT's innovation-as-a-service offering is in use at such diverse organizations as the Office of Naval Research, Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, Defense Intelligence Agency, Transportation Security Administration, and more.

About BMNT, Inc.: BMNT is an internationally recognized innovation consultancy and early-stage enterprise accelerator that is changing the future of public service innovation. www.bmnt.com

Media Contact: Terri S. Vanech, BMNT Communications Manager, 353489@email4pr.com or 203-918-1270.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/accelerating-global-defense-logistics-301742361.html

SOURCE BMNT