Get Liquid Funding Partners with Local Habitat for Humanity

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Get Liquid Funding , a leading foreclosure assistance company, is proud to announce its partnership with local Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach County . As part of the partnership, Get Liquid Funding is sponsoring the construction of a home as a Veterans Build Sponsor for the Geneus family, providing a future home for a single mother and her daughter. Construction is being conducted at 220 NW Fifth Avenue Boynton Beach, Florida. To learn how you can contribute, please explore volunteer opportunities!

The Importance of Safe and Affordable Housing

Housing is a basic human right and should be available to all regardless of income or background. Unfortunately, in today's market, safe and affordable housing is becoming increasingly hard to come by. Palm Beach County alone has seen a 24% increase in housing prices in the last year, making it harder to achieve the dream of homeownership for many individuals and families.

The importance of safe housing cannot be overstated. Safe housing plays a critical role in providing a sense of security and stability to individuals and families. Safe housing is also essential for maintaining physical and mental health, as well as having a positive economic impact. Research has shown that safe and affordable housing can lead to increased economic mobility and job opportunities, as well as improved educational outcomes for children . Additionally, safe housing can lead to decreased crime rates and a more vibrant local economy.

This partnership between Get Liquid Funding and Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach is focused on providing safe and affordable housing to families in need.

Meet the Geneus Family

As a result of this partnership, 220 NW Fifth Avenue Boynton Beach, Florida will soon be the home of the Geneus family — a single mother, Rose, and her daughter, Abigail. Rose, born a Haiti native, moved to the United States with her parents and five siblings when she was just 11 years old. After relocating to Palm Beach County in 2014, she pursued a career in the medical field, becoming a healthcare worker. Her eight-year-old daughter, Abigail, is like any other ambitious, happy child loving the art of ballet and playing soccer with her teammates. According to Rose, as she grew up in a small home with five siblings, she always dreamed of having her own home for her family. She said she is beyond thankful that this dream is finally happening with the help of Habitat for Humanity and Get Liquid Funding!

About Get Liquid Funding

Get Liquid Funding is dedicated to helping those facing the difficult situation of home foreclosure. With customizable solutions tailored to meet individual needs and circumstances, Get Liquid Funding offers options that can help people find the right plan for them, with no up-front cost. From foreclosure prevention tactics and foreclosure surplus recovery to home buyback programs and foreclosure plans, Get Liquid Funding has the expertise and resources to help those facing foreclosure make the most of their situation and turn a negative into a positive.

About Habitat for Humanity Palm Beach

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Palm Beach has been providing vital housing services to the region for 35 years. During this time, they have built 252 new homes and completed 210 critical and cosmetic home repairs. This organization is dedicated to providing safe and affordable housing to those in need and has been a beacon of hope for countless families and individuals. They are committed to providing a strong foundation for individuals and families to build a better future.

Contact Information

Name: Kevin Horn

Email: 353514@email4pr.com

Phone Number: (561) 408-7666

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/get-liquid-funding-partners-with-local-habitat-for-humanity-301742794.html

SOURCE Get Liquid Funding