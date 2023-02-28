SAINT PETERSBURG, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Create and Share Flashcards for Free with Munkle.it

Munkle.it, the free online flashcard platform, has revolutionized the way people learn. With Munkle.it, anyone can create and share flashcards perfect for students studying on any topic or those laid off studying to get into a new job.

“The fact is, the way we learn hasn't advanced to match the internet age,” said CTO of Munkle.it,Inc Rokas Zickevicius. “It should be easier to learn things now, and with Munkle, it's never been easier to create and share flashcards online .”

Munkle.it is a revolutionary platform that helps users easily create and share flashcards with others; whether it's fellow students, or it's a teacher . It is perfect for students who are studying for exams or preparing for co-curricular activities. The platform allows users to choose from a variety of templates, including multiple choice questions and true or false questions. It also has an image uploader which enables users to upload images to further explain their flashcards .

Creating flashcards is only one part of the equation; sharing them easily with peers is equally important.llege entrance tests, as well as those looking to learn a new skill or hobby. The website also offers users the opportunity to search through existing flashcards created by other users in order to find topics they are interested in learning about more quickly and efficiently.

The user-friendly interface allows anyone to easily create their own personalized decks of study cards from scratch or by searching through existing public decks created by other users. Users can also share their creations with friends and family via social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and more!

Munkle.it also makes it easy for users to keep track of their progress while studying by providing built-in features such as review reminders, statistics tracking tools, and even quiz mode which allows them to test their knowledge after completing a deck!

"We want our users to be able to make the most out of their study time," said COO of Munkle.it Jane Doe "Our goal is to provide them with an effective tool that makes studying easier while also being fun and engaging."

With its innovative approach towards making education accessible, Munkle.it is quickly becoming one of the most popular tools among students everywhere - allowing them to create and share flashcards free so they can easily gain knowledge no matter what topic they are interested in exploring!

• Learning made easy - create and share flashcards with ease

• Suitable for any topic - perfect for students or those laid off and retraining

• Share with others to get help and learn together

• Access from anywhere - study on the go with Munkle.it