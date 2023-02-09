Solar Thermal Air Conditioning Saves up to 50% Energy and Carbon Reductions with Zero CapEx for Commercial Buildings
Onsite Utility Services Capital launches RTU Optimization-as-a-Service to capture energy savings to 50%DELAVAN, WISCONSIN, UNITES STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OUS Capital (www.onsiteutilityservices.com ) RTU Optimization provides a hi-tech solution for retrofitting or replacing commercial HVAC systems by integrating solar thermal, smart compressor and advanced roof top controls to improve the operating efficiency and reduce carbon emissions. Integrating solar thermal into the refrigeration cycle to do the work the compressor otherwise uses electricity for puts the suns energy to work to help cool our buildings. This has been made possible by converting fixed speed compressors into variable speed with our smart compressor controller. Another benefit is that the entire system qualifies for the 30% ITC and an additional 10% for domestic content under the Inflation Reduction Act.
Fritz Kreiss (ceo) commented “With RTUs being the primary cooling system used by over 60% of all commercial buildings, energy and carbon savings targeting that system can have a major impact on our climate change goals. But the use of capital for improving existing RTUs is not where the traditional business or investor wants their money focused on. By utilizing our Carbon Reduction and Energy Savings-as-a-service platform, the client takes on no debt nor utilizes any of its capital for achieving energy and carbon saving goals. Onsite provides all the capital for the upgrade and simply charges a monthly fee. Removing the CapEx barrier means more facilities can achieve their carbon and energy saving goals while retaining their capital for the company or organization”
Fritz added, “Onsite’s integrated approach allows us to add clean air technology and air quality monitoring for an additional 20% energy savings under ASHRAE 62.1. This is a perfect time if someone needs to purchase new RTUs because with the 40% ITC and our integrated clean air solution, you are able to reduce the size of the system tonnage up to 25% because you are cleaning the air instead of having to heat and cool new unconditioned air from outside. So if we are replacing a 40 ton unit, we can use a 30 ton unit at a lower cost and get the benefit of a 40% ITC and 60% energy savings to help pay for the RTU. Our funding platform can remove the barrier for a school or business from moving forward with carbon reduction and budget savings.”
Since 1993, Onsite Utility Services Capital has been dedicated to unlocking the power of energy efficiency and carbon reduction for organizations nationwide with zero debt or capital from the client. Through their innovative Energy Savings-as-a-service solutions, they have a long track record of lowering energy and carbon consumption, reducing energy spend along with increasing profits for their clients all across America and Mexico. They can be reached at info@ouscapital.com.
