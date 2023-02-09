The Property Centre donates more than £20,000 to charity
Branch managers from The Property Centre’s offices across Gloucestershire and Worcestershire visited their local charities to hand over the money raised during the company’s 25th anniversary pledge. Pictures: Carl Hewlett
The Property Centre, an estate agent with branches located across Gloucestershire and Worcestershire has donated over £20,000 to local charities.
In celebration of the estate agent’s 25th year in business last year, the team decided to mark the milestone by donating £25 to charity for every new property they instructed that went on to complete or let before the end of 2022.
The grand total raised came to £20,025 and in support of the four main areas covered by their branches, a charitable cause in each locality was chosen, with the total split equally between the four charities.
Stuart Nash, co-founding senior partner at The Property Centre said:
“As an independent company with estate agents in Gloucester, Cheltenham, Worcester and Stroud, it’s important to us to support our local communities and the charities which serve them.”
Last year, staff from The Property Centre visited each charity to pass on some of the monies accrued with the remainder being handed over during the first few weeks of 2023.
“As a local company, we’ve built our business on being an integral part of the communities we serve and we’ve been proud to fundraise for some of these charities before, with events like climbing the National Three Peaks in 24 hours and completing the Cotswold Way Challenge,” added Steve Jones, co-founding senior partner at The Property Centre.
With five branches across Gloucester, The Property Centre chose to donate to the Chamwell Centre, which enables pupils of The Milestone School and SAND Academy, along with children, young people and adults throughout Gloucestershire to overcome disability.
Dame Janet Trotter, chair of trustees at the Chamwell Centre said, “Our many young people with additional needs and their families will benefit greatly from this generous gift from The Property Centre. Seeing their staff fundraising to help children with a broad range of additional needs is impressive.
“We are extremely grateful and will put the donation to good use in supporting more young people in the hydrotherapy pool, the games room and the soft play area.”
Leon Broady, senior partner at The Property Centre commented, “We have donated to the Chamwell Centre in the past, with our staff raising money by running a 5K inflatable obstacle course and so we were proud to support this worthwhile cause again during our 25th anniversary year”.
National Star was selected as the chosen charity in Cheltenham. This provider enables young people with disabilities to realise their potential through education and personalised learning opportunities as well as providing other transition and accommodation services.
“The Property Centre are incredible supporters of National Star,” said Lynette Barrett, chief executive of National Star.
“It was great that they took the time to meet the student union so that they can learn first-hand how their support enables students to achieve their aspirations.”
In Stroud, The Property Centre chose to donate to Longfield Community Hospice, a charity for adults in Gloucestershire with a life-limiting illness which provides free care and support for patients and their loved ones, helping families make the most of their time together.
Louise Cook, head of fundraising and marketing at Longfield commented, “We have so much enjoyed working with the team in Stroud. Their enthusiasm and drive for our charity has been incredible.
“Having a local company support our hospice makes all the difference – their fundraising enables us to continue to provide our free care to the people of Gloucestershire.
“Patients benefit from our hospice at-home services; families and carers get vital support from our bereavement and counselling service and those who receive a life-changing diagnosis can access our well-being centre. So, we want to say thank you, your donation makes an impact.”
With two offices located in Worcester, The Property Centre chose to donate to St. Richard's Hospice, a charity that cares for people with severe progressive illnesses, whose complex needs cannot be met by other services. These include cancer and neurological, respiratory, cardiac and renal conditions.
Ria Simons, corporate fundraiser at St Richard’s Hospice, said: “We are very grateful to The Property Centre for supporting our care, and other causes, so generously.
“Donations like this are so important to us as they help us continue to fund our care to patients, and their loved ones, across Worcestershire.”
Simon Trippett, partner at The Property Centre added, “Our 25th-anniversary pledge was more ambitious than anything we’ve done before and we’re delighted to have donated to such worthwhile local causes.”
Between 2016 and 2021, The Property Centre raised over £30,000 for local charities. Thanks to their 25th-anniversary pledge, that figure has almost doubled in the last 12 months.
