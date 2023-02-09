The Property Centre donates more than £20,000 to charity

Branch managers from The Property Centre’s offices across Gloucestershire and Worcestershire visited their local charities to hand over the money raised during the company’s 25th anniversary pledge. Pictures: Carl Hewlett

Steve Jones, co-founding senior partner (right) and Simon Trippett, partner with a cheque for over £20,000 that was split equally between four charities local to the The Property Centre’s nine offices in Gloucestershire and Worcestershire. Picture: Carl Hewlett