The Air Marshal National Council Begins to Recover Back Pay for Injured and Disabled Federal Employees
The Air Marshal National Council Begins to Recover Back Pay for Injured and Disabled Federal EmployeesWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA , USA , February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Air Marshal National Council (AMNC) today reported it has begun to recover what could amount to millions of dollars in back pay for its members.
In what could be described as one of the largest cases of workmans’ compensation fraud in federal government history. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Federal Air Marshal Service (FAMS) deliberately over the course of many years, directed managers to improperly report injured employees pay on official government documents. The target of this wrongdoing, employees that were disabled and injured on the job.
The TSA which is responsible for security at U.S. airports nationwide employs over 50,000 employees including Federal Air Marshals. Since 2006, the TSA has averaged between a 3% and 16% rate of on the job injuries a year.
In 2022, the agency’s scheme began to unravel. AMNC Executive Director Sonya Hightower-LaBosco with help from several air marshal members discovered that their Department of Labor CA-7 forms were missing a large portion of their pay.
After a short investigation it was discovered that a high-ranking TSA official had disseminated an internal directive nationwide that ordered lower-level managers to improperly fill out official Department of Labor paperwork. The Directive mandated that the TSA would intentionally withhold a portion of the salary of injured and disabled agency employees on the required forms. In some cases, this resulted in the agency shortchanging disabled employees hundreds of thousands of dollars in salary they were entitled too. The apparent incentive was to attempt to quietly and nefariously save millions of dollars by taking advantage of employees hurt on the job.
Typically workmans’ compensation fraud investigations center around a rogue employee trying to take advantage of the system. What makes this case extraordinary is it’s an example of a rogue manager taking advantage of potentially thousands of disabled employees.
After uncovering the fraud, AMNC President David Londo filed a complaint with the internal affairs unit within TSA. Then began the process of finding those employees that were owed money. It’s unclear if any agency managers have been held responsible, the main figure in the case was allowed to retire. Another concerning factor in this case, Federal Air Marshal Supervisor's hold top-secret clearances and delibertly verified and signed false documents to submit to the Department of Labor. FAM Supervisor's in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, Newark, New York, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, D.C, participated in this scheme to defraud injured Federal Air Marshal's. The DHS Office of Personnel Security has been notified, It is unclear if this division is investigating the widespread misconduct in this case. In the Orlando Field office, injured employees reported when they brought the continued fraud to the attention of management, they were fiercely retaliated against for their disclosures of this active scheme.
The AMNC continues to recover lost money for TSA employees in this case. If you are or were a TSA employee who was injured on the job please email info@airmarshalnc.com for more information and to find out if you qualify.
