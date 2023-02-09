Spektrum Metrics Offers Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool That Enables Visualizing & Analyzing Current Spectrum Ownership
EINPresswire.com/ -- The tool has recently been updated with the company adding new analysis modules focused on MHz-POPs valuations, filling the remaining gap in its functions and abilities.
Spectrum Metrics, a company specializing in spectrum ownership analysis, has offered a Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool that allows users to visualize and analyze the current spectrum ownership for all of the mobile carrier and millimeter wave frequency bands at a county area level for the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company, formerly known as Allnet Insights & Analytics, provides spectrum ownership analysis tools and research reports to wireless carriers, financial entities, infrastructure providers, and equipment suppliers.
The Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool is an Excel-based product that provides analysis for nearly 2500 licensees. The tool includes a graphical view of the spectrum ownership within a county (Spectrum Grid), a tabular summary of the spectrum holders within each market by spectrum band (County Analysis), a tabular summary of an individual carriers spectrum holdings by band (Carrier Analysis),a tabular summary of an individual carrier's spectrum holdings broken down by LTE band class (LTE Band Class), a tabular summary of an individual carrier's spectrum holdings by channel (Channel Block) and a calculation of the licensed population for each channel, frequency band, and band classification (Licensed POPS).
The tool also provides an evaluation of the number and size of LTE channels that a carrier's contiguous spectrum would enable them to offer (LTE Channel Analysis). You can use the (UL/DL Spectrum) analysis module to evaluate each carrier's uplink and downlink spectrum depth.
For those interested in market level analysis, the Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool includes Cellular Market Area (CMA Market Analysis), Economic Area (EA Market Analysis), and Partial Economic Area (PEA Market Analysis) modules. Each of these modules provide spectrum depth analysis for 8 user selected carriers. The Market Analysis modules apply a population weighted average to the county-level spectrum ownership data to arrive at a market average.
The Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool includes a FCC Spectrum Screen Analysis in both the County Analysis Module and the CMA Market Analysis Module. The Spectrum Screen indicates each carrier's spectrum holdings as viewed in a FCC Spectrum Screen formulation.
Beside these, the analysis tool features many other functions and is delivered by download from a cloud service. Users are sent the download link once their payment has been confirmed. Typically, access to the data is provided within the same business day of the payment.
Speaking about the tool, the company’s president Brian Goemmer said, “The Spektrum Metric's Spectrum Ownership Analysis Tool is an advanced visualization instrument that gives users the ability to view and analyze the current spectrum ownership. We hope all the hard work we’ve put into developing this tool benefits users to the maximum. That would be a big goal achieved for us.”
About Spectrum Metrics: Formerly known as Allnet Insights & Analytics, Spectrum Metrics is a company that provides spectrum ownership analysis tools and research reports to wireless carriers, financial entities, infrastructure providers, and equipment suppliers.
