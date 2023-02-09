UHT Processing in Juices Market size is forecast to reach $13.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

UHT Processing in Juices Market growth is being driven by the surging demand in beverage products with a prolonged shelf life, advantages of aseptic packaging.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that UHT Processing in Juices Market size is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. UHT (Ultra-high temperature processing, ultra-heat treatment, or ultra pasteurization) is a processing technology that sterilizes liquid food/ drink by heating it above 135 °C (275 °F) – the temperature needed to destroy bacterial endospores – for 2 to 5 seconds. It is principally utilized in milk processing and can also be applied in fruit juices, creams, yogurt, soy milk, alcohol, soups, honey and stoves, and different additional products. In UHT processing, the beverages are heated to a greater temperature for a briefer period of time and then packaged directly into a hermetically sealed container in an aseptic process. “UHT processed beverages are shelf-stable for two to three months without refrigeration”. Numerous UHT plants function with the homogenizer in the upstream position. In these cases, homogenizers are not in the sterile portion of the plant and do not have to function under aseptic conditions, thereby eliminating the need of including a sterile block. The milk flow rate is regulated by the upstream homogenizer in indirect systems. Ultra-high-temperature processing is carried out in complicated production plants, which carry out numerous phases of food processing and packaging automatically and in sequence including flash heating, flash cooling, homogenization and aseptic packaging. The process, termed flash cooling, decreases the hazard of thermal damage, subdues thermophilic microbes owing to falling temperature abruptly, eliminates certain or all of the surplus water acquired by way of the contact with steam, and eliminates certain volatile compounds which negatively influence the product quality. One typical UHT Processing in Juices Industry application is in food processing where it is used to sterilize liquid food by heating it above 135°C. The soaring demand for ultra-high temperature (UHT) processed packaged juice and surging benefits of aseptic packaging are set to drive the UHT Processing in Juices Market. The heightening inclination of consumers towards functional drinks over fruit juices and carbonated drinks together with the heightening awareness of consumers towards health and wellness and demand for clean label products is set to propel the growth of the UHT Processing in Juices Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the UHT Processing in Juices Industry Outlook. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, Europe (UHT Processing in Juices Market) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging economic and technical progress resulting in application of progressive machinery like ultra-high temperature (UHT) processing or ultra pasteurization machines in the countries in the European region.

2. UHT Processing in Juices Market growth is being driven by the surging demand in beverage products with a prolonged shelf life, advantages of aseptic packaging and a decrease in logistics and storage costs.

3. However, the raised setup cost and soaring maintenance are some of the major factors hampering the growth of UHT Processing in Juices Market.

UHT Processing in Juices Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the UHT Processing in Juices Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Tubular heat exchangers are more typically utilized for thick liquids; do not require to obtain aseptic homogenizers owing to their capability to withstand 200–300 bar pressure needed at the time of homogenization; and by applying homogenizer valve will serve the purpose as a source of infection in a homogenization pump thus removing the need of a pump.

2. The surging count of product launches like Tetra Pak ® Indirect UHT unit is further propelling the growth of the Indirect segment. Furthermore, the Direct segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027 owing to the soaring application of infusion processing for premium milks, lesser quality raw milk, baby food and nutritional drinks.

3. The Semi-Liquid segment is estimated to grow with the fastest CAGR of 10.7% during the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth can be owed to the extensive application of Ultra High Temperature (UHT) processing for semi-liquid products like yoghurt, sauces and condensed milk and the heightening inclination of consumers towards dairy products with prolonged shelf-life. The UHT Processing in Juices Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Europe (UHT Processing in Juices Market) held the largest UHT Processing in Juices market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

4. The Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR of 10.6% over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like the surging production and consumption of milk and juices in the Asia-Pacific region.

5. The temperature of 120 and 135°C was also kept up considering the phenolic content by decreasing the polyphenol oxidase activity. Moreover, the C9 aldehydes, specifically the (E,Z)-2,6-nonadienal, introduced the principal aroma of the watermelon juice. The C9 aldehydes were formed as the consequences of the heat decrease and enzymatic metabolism. The temperature of 120 and 135°C decreased the alcohol dehydrogenase activity and well retained the C9 aldehyde content of the watermelon juice. Hence, the temperature of 120°C of the UHT treatment was the optimal temperature for the generation of the watermelon juice.

6. In an application, the unpasteurized juice was pasteurized by UHT treatment at the temperatures of 110, 120, and 135°C for 2 s, which were nominated as the UHT110, UHT120, and UHT135, respectively. The pasteurized juice was then sterile filled in the 300ml PET bottles. There is a high probability of decrease in the original shelf-life of food products through the application of the UHT technique. The UHT technique is associated with soaring costs.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the UHT Processing in Juices industry are -

1. Tetra Laval International

2. GEA Group

3. Alfa Laval

4. SPX Flow

5. Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery

