Cassava Starch Market Size, Key Players, Industry Overview, Trends, Latest Insights and Forecast To 2027
The Cassava Starch Market is expected to reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2022-2027.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗖𝗮𝘀𝘀𝗮𝘃𝗮 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗚𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗮𝗹 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟮-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟳”, the global cassava starch market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during 2022-2027.
Cassava starch, alternatively referred to as tapioca, represents white and fine crystalline flour procured from fresh cassava roots through washing and pulping. It is available in several product types, such as native starch, modified starch, and sweeteners. These cassava starch variants are a good source of iron, folate, amylopectin, amylose, calcium, manganese, carbohydrates, and calcium, which facilitate blood sugar management and support gut health. They even have freeze-thaw stability and high-paste clarity and contain vitamin C that, promotes collagen production and immune function. As a result, cassava starch products find extensive applications across numerous industries, including food and beverages (F&B), paper, textiles, etc.
Note: We are in the process of updating our reports. If you want to receive the latest research data covering the time period from 2023 to 2028, along with industry trends, market size, and competitive analysis, click on the request sample report. The team would be able to deliver the latest version of the report in a quick turnaround time.
Cassava Starch Market Trends:
The shifting preferences toward ready-to-eat (RTE) foods and the elevating product usage as a thickening agent in yogurt, bakery items, soups, ice creams, noodles, and soft drinks are primarily driving the cassava starch market. In addition to this, the growing product demand from the pulp and paper industry for improving pulp utilization, paper quality, and production rate is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the escalating need for the starch in the pharmaceutical segment as an inert carrier to formulate specific medicines and in the textile industry for sizing and printing, on account of its abrasion resistance properties and ability to form a bond with the fiber, is also positively influencing the market growth. Apart from this, the rising employment of the starch variant in ethanol production that can be used as a biofuel in automobiles for minimizing carbon emissions is expected to bolster the cassava starch market over the forecasted period.
Cassava Starch Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the cassava starch market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• TCS Tapioca
• Eiamehang Tapioca
• Sunrise International
• PT Buda Starch & Sweetener
• SPAC Tapioca
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global cassava starch market on the basis of end-use and region.
Breakup by End-Use:
• Sweeteners
• MSG/Lysine
• Food Industries
• Paper Industries
• Modified Starch
• Sago Pearl
• Textile
• Others
Breakup by Region:
• Production
o Asia
o Africa
o Latin America
o Others
• Consumption
o China
o Indonesia
o Malaysia
o Japan
o Philippines
o Others
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Market Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
Impact of COVID-19
Value Chain Analysis
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
