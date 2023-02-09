Feed Enzymes Market size is forecast to reach $1,900.5 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising concern regarding the health of animal and increasing consumption of animal based food products are enhancing the growth of the Feed Enzymes Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Feed Enzymes Market size is estimated to reach $1,900.5 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over 2021-2026. Enzymes are considered as naturally occurring catalysts that are derived from animals during their digestion process and helps to speed up specific chemical reactions. Feed Enzymes enhances the nutritional value of ingredients that are used to feed animals. Enzymes are used for animal feed in a large quantity for various reasons such as improving access to nutrients, reduce antinutritional factor of ingredients and many more which becomes a healthy food for animals. There are variety of enzymes that provides visible action on feed digestibility such as carbohydrase, protease, phytase and many more that are helpful to increase the nutritional value such as vitamins, minerals etc. on animal feed additives. With the help of enzymes, the pollution on the environment decreases and also boost the profitability of livestock farmers. Enzymes help to produce more meat per animal that increases the production and reduces the cost. Rising concern regarding the health of animal and increasing consumption of animal based food products is the major factor driving the growth of Feed Enzymes Market. Furthermore, rising growth in food and beverage industry and growing advancement in technology is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Feed Enzymes Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Feed Enzymes Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Feed Enzymes Market owing to rising innovation in the field of technology and growing develoments in animal feed industry. Moreover, the demand of consuming meat based snacks increases the further rising the growth of Feed Enzymes Market.

3. The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided a detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities in the Feed Enzymes Market report.

4. High cost associated with enzymes is set to create hurdles for the Feed Enzymes Market.



Segmental Analysis:

Feed Enzymes Segment Analysis – By Type : The Feed Enzymes Market based on Type can be further segmented into Carbohydrase, Protease, Phytase, and Others. The Carbohydrase segment is the major segment generating revenue in 2020.

Feed Enzymes Segment Analysis – By Form : The Feed Enzymes Market based on Form can be further segmented into Dry, and Liquid. The Dry segment registers for the highest Feed Enzymes Market share in 2020.

Feed Enzymes Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Feed Enzymes Market with major share of 45% in 2020.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in Feed Enzymes Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Dupont

3. ADM

4. Cargill Incorporated

5. Bluestar Adisseo,

