US Generic Drug Market Size, Outlook, Industry Trends, Key Players, Latest Insights and Forecast 2023-2028
The US Generic Drug Market is expected to reach US$ 110.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.ST. BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “𝗨𝗦 𝗚𝗲𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰 𝗗𝗿𝘂𝗴 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁: 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗿𝘆 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀, 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗿𝗲, 𝗦𝗶𝘇𝗲, 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵, 𝗢𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘂𝗻𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟯-𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟴”, the US generic drug market size reached US$ 86.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 110.7 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4% during 2023-2028.
A generic drug refers to an off-patent medication that is similar to the original drug in terms of strength, dosage, form, quality, efficacy, side effects, route of administration, and intended use. Such similarities allow for demonstrating bioequivalence, which means that a generic medicine works in the same way and delivers the same clinical help as the original medicine.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗯𝗿𝗼𝗰𝗵𝘂𝗿𝗲: https://www.imarcgroup.com/us-generics-market/requestsample
US Generic Drug Market Trends:
The rapid rise in the production of generic drugs across the United States is driving the market growth. In line with this, these drugs are cheaper as compared to their original counterparts as they do not need extensive testing and research. Apart from this, the increase in the introduction of generic drugs has enhanced the access of patients to healthcare. This is further leading to growing competition among the market players, which is supporting the market growth. Moreover, initiatives for generic drug approvals by the United States Government with the implementation of the FDA’s Drug Competition Action Plan are bolstering the market growth in the country. In addition, the increasing awareness about generic drugs is further expected to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, the rising prevalence of numerous life-threatening diseases is projected to influence the market growth during the forecast period.
𝗖𝗵𝗲𝗰𝗸𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗡𝗼𝘄: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=567&method=1
US Generic Drug Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the US generic drug market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
• Teva
• Mylan
• Actavis (Teva)
• Sandoz (Novartis)
• Sun Pharma
• Par Pharmaceuticals (Endo Pharmaceuticals)
• Lupin Pharmaceuticals
• Dr Reddy’s
• Hospira (Pfizer)
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the US generic drug market on the basis of segment, therapy area, drug delivery and distribution channel.
Breakup by Segment:
• Unbranded
• Branded
Breakup by Therapy Area:
• CNS
• Cardiovascular
• Dermatology
• Genitourinary/Hormonal
• Respiratory
• Rheumatology
• Diabetes
• Oncology
• Others
Breakup by Drug Delivery:
• Oral
• Injectables
• Dermal/Topical
• Inhalers
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Hospital Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
𝗔𝘀𝗸 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝟭𝟬% 𝗳𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗰𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲𝗱 𝗿𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=567&flag=C
This report can serve as an excellent guide for investors, researchers, consultants, marketing strategists and all those who are planning to foray into the market in any form.
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
𝗕𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘀𝗲 𝗠𝗼𝗿𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝘀:
Us Generic Injectable Market
italy diabetes market
About Us:
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here