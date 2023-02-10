SM Optics honored by 2023 Lightwave Innovations Reviews

SM Optics Lightwave Award 2023

SM Optics Lightmode platform was recognized among the best by the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews

MILAN, ITALY, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SM Optics the company driving innovation in fiber based communication announced today that its Lightmode platform was recognized among the best by the 2023 Lightwave Innovation Reviews. An esteemed and experienced panel of judges from the optical communications community recognized SM Optics as a high-scoring honoree.

“On behalf of the Lightwave Innovation Reviews, I would like to congratulate SM Optics on their high-scoring honoree status,” said Lightwave Editorial Director, Stephen Hardy. “This competitive program allows Lightwave to celebrate and recognize the most innovative products impacting the optical communications community this year.”

SM Optics’ Lightmode platform is a truly disaggregated packet optical transport platform consisting of 1RU “Micro Nodes” that can be stacked to scale with maximum flexibility. Separate transponder/muxponder and optical line system micro nodes provide an efficient segregation of these network functions. The Lightmode platform is a carrier grade and fully protected platform for both hardware (power, switch, controller, etc.) and services (client/line). It is designed to transport services from 100M to 400G in the access/metro with unlimited flexibility, scalability, and capability while providing the economics one needs at the edge of the network.

“ It is powered by SM-Optics’ Flexset chipset providing for low power and a small footprint and includes features optimized for access, metro and regional networks like a WSS-Less ROADM, a CFP2 form factor amplifier, and a hybrid transponder/muxponder function. The Flexset chip set along with these features provides the economics necessary for access, metro and regional deployments where footprint, power, and cost are the most important.” said Rob Adams, CTO North America, SM Optics.

About Lightwave

Through our integrated media portfolio, Lightwave delivers content focused on fiber optics and optoelectronics, the technologies that enable the growth, integration and improved performance of voice, data and video communications networks and services. Our experienced editorial team provides trusted technology, application and market insights to corporate executives, department heads, project managers, network engineers and technical managers at equipment suppliers, service providers and major end-user organizations. Our unique ability to inform our audience’s business-critical decisions is based in our 35+ year relationship with the entire optical community— technology vendors, communications carriers and major enterprises—and our recognition of the interplay among its members.

About SM Optics

SM-OPTICS, a branch office of SIAE MICROELETTRONICA GROUP, comprises of a team of professionals each with over 20 years’ experience in the optical transport domain, software development and system integration. SM Optics maintains strong partnerships with its customers and helps them achieve their strategic vision.

SM Optics has over 22 offices worldwide and serves over 90 countries and is a leading supplier of packet optical transport systems.