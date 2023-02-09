Raiders & Royals Game Becomes The Next Inclusion Within The Antara Ecosystem
The world’s first “Clash-of-Clans” style P2E mobile build and battle. Based on the Ethereum blockchain. The Official P2E Game of the Antara Universe.
VEMP Studios is powered by our permission-less financing platform allowing anybody to contribute and put capital forward to fund the development, investment of on-chain games.”LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year we’re about to witness the world’s most stellar use case on how to build a multi-million dollar movie and gaming IP empire, through NFTs, Community, and the power of Web 3. For the first time, we are about to see the transmedia resurrection of the world’s most lauded character — ‘ANTARA’, as the Antara Universe expands into movies, gaming, and more.
— Dom Ryder
The Movie: ‘Antara’, is a 6th Century Swords and Sandals Epic that tells the incredible true story of Antara Ibn Shaddad, a black slave who won his freedom and became a knight, as well as one of the most famous poets in ancient Arabia. Antara is an icon of Arabic literature. His poetry was sewn in gold and suspended inside the Kaaba in Mecca in pre-Islamic Arabia. The story of Antara has been likened to both Alexander the Great and Romeo and Juliet, and to this day, Antara stands tall as a monument to the universal warrior code.
The tale itself possesses all the elements of a classical, timeless, and Shakespearean epic. Following the huge success of Black Panther, it’s clear that the production comes at a time when the world is ready to see the story of a true black hero, which until now, has been missed by Hollywood. The collective project is the brainchild of creator, writer and executive producer, Alexander Amartei, who has left no stone unturned in ensuring this creation will be a depiction with precise accuracy, consulting academic scholars from Oxford University, Cambridge, Yale, SOAS and Arabian scholars to advise on the script.
Enter The Arabian Camels. One of the most iconic NFT drops of 2021. They helped to launch the Antara IP, offering utility we’ve never seen before that allows the holders to go on set, get acting parts in the movie, get tickets to the premier etc. They have gone a step further to introduce a system in which the public can part-own the rights to the movie, be active in the production, and earn a yield on their NFTs while production takes place. This revolutionary concept has attracted actors, financiers and filmmakers, all who support this new way of producing movies in a democratised and decentralised fashion.
After launching the concept, Amartei won the Monaco Streaming Film Festival alongside Avatars James Cameron and Mark Wahlberg. He also won the Icon Award in Hollywood and has been a speaker on several stages at Cannes Film Festival and around the world on blockchain, and the future of Hollywood as it converges with Web 3. The excitement around this entire production doesn’t end there. If you’re lucky enough to be involved in the cryptocurrency space at this stage, you will surely attest to the fact that it is ever developing and moving rapidly. Without question, they’re still in the early stages of something that has already reshaped the world as we know it. Arabian Camels highlight the brilliance of how a free market can operate when great minds come together with the goal of building tomorrow.
The ANTARA Game: One area of the market that is expected to see exponential growth in the coming years is GameFi. GameFi was born to bring a Play to Earn (P2E) model that allows gamers the opportunity to earn an income based on time and effort in contributing to a game, rewarding players with tokens and NFTs for example which can then be sold at a later point in time. The Gaming Market was valued at USD 198.40 billion in 2021 and it is expected to reach a value of USD 339.95 billion by 2027. Safe to say, it’s one area with exceptional potential to grow, for both developers and players alike.
This leads us to the third iteration of this project. Antara — Raiders & Royals. The world’s first Play to Earn build and battle on the Ethereum blockchain, set in the lore-rich Antara Metaverse. An exciting base-building, management, and combat game. The game will be developed by industry veterans, Frag Games, who have extensive experience working on a variety of multiplayer games with expertise in Build & Battlers. Raiders & Royals takes place in the ancient Arabian Peninsula. Focusing on historical warrior poets, with the likes of Antarah ibn Shaddad and Hatim al-Tai featured. An accurate depiction of the historical figures who existed in the Arab peninsula and how they conquered the land.
Players will be required to build their tribe and upgrade it in the process, and manage and grow their resources as the demand increases. Players will build units to fight other players and NPCs to win rewards and climb the competitive ladder. What's awesome is players will use the Arabian Camel NFTs in conjunction with their minted chiefs to reign supreme.
Whilst there is of course focus on ensuring accurate depictions of this historical period, the primary focus is to create a game that is engaging and thoroughly fun to play, something other P2E games have arguably neglected in their attempts to build in the space so far. The beauty of Raiders & Royals is the fact it isn’t specifically tailored towards Web3 users, and we can expect players from all walks of life to join in on the action with a chance to earn in the process.
This is undoubtedly one of the most exciting collective projects in development in the Web3 space. They are on the periphery of doing something truly special in the film and gaming industry, by combining already established industry norms and functions with some of the newest and most exciting technological features available in the blockchain space. It’s going to be an incredible journey for all involved.
Harvey
TONSMA LTD
+447935464341 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter