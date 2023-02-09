Halal Cosmetics Market Estimated to Reach US$ 53.2 Billion Globally By 2028 | CAGR of 9.4%
Halal cosmetics refer to beauty and personal care products manufactured in compliance with the Islamic Shariah law.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Halal Cosmetics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on halal cosmetics market trends. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market. The global halal cosmetics market size reached US$ 30.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during 2023-2028.
Halal cosmetics are manufactured using ingredients that are permissible according to Islamic Sharia law. These products are prepared from vegan, natural, and safe ingredients that are free from harmful chemicals, such as phthalates, parabens, and sulfates. They are also free from any ingredients derived from animals or genetically modified organisms as they are considered to be unclean by the law. Some commonly available halal cosmetics include fragrances, lipsticks, nail polish, hair color, shampoo and conditioners, foundation, soaps, body wash, lip balms, and rejuvenating creams, moisturizers, and lotions. They are gaining traction among consumers due to the increasing prevalence of skin allergies and respiratory distress.
Market Trends:
The global market is primarily driven by the increasing population who follows Islamic practice. Moreover, shifting consumer preferences towards natural skin care products is augmenting the market on the global level. In response to this, numerous major companies are introducing new product ranges by using vegan and organic ingredients, which are gaining prominence among individuals. The market is further driven by rising spending on promotional marketing strategies and celebrity endorsements. Other factors, including the emerging e-commerce sector, the paradigm shift of the non-Muslim population towards halal cosmetics, inflating disposable income levels of the masses, and innovative packaging designs, are also impacting the market.
• Clara International Beauty Group
• Halal Beauty Cosmetics
• INGLOT Cosmetics
• INIKA Organic
• IVY Beauty Corporation Sdn Bhd
• Martha Tilaar Group
• PHB Ethical Beauty Ltd
• Sampure Minerals
Halal Cosmetics Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, product type and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
• Personal Care Products
o Skin Care
o Hair Care
o Fragrances
o Others
• Color Cosmetics
o Face
o Eyes
o Lips
o Nails
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
• Online
• Offline
Breakup by Regional Insights:
• North America (United States, Canada)
• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
