Club Soda Market size is forecast to reach $16.8 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Club Soda Market Size is estimated to reach $16.8 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Club Soda is a carbonated drink added with minerals like sodium bicarbonate, sodium citrate, potassium bicarbonate, potassium sulfate, and disodium phosphate & also flavored with spices or fruit juices. It's also known as sparkling water, soda water, and seltzer water. Club Soda is a refreshing alternative to soda and other sugary drinks, which increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. According to studies, drinking soda water can help relieve constipation symptoms like stomach pain and irregular bowel movements. Club Soda is made by adding carbon dioxide to purified or filtered water. Club soda can be generated either naturally or by the carbonation process. It has a lower mineral concentration than seltzer, but it has a higher mineral content than normal drinking water. Gluten-free beverages have gained significant popularity among health-conscious consumers, as people with celiac disease or allergies discover the benefits of gluten-free beverages, and gluten-free soda water has proven to be beneficial for people suffering from inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The rising popularity of flavored alcoholic beverages and healthier alternatives has led to a worldwide demand for ready-to-drink sparkling beverages like soda water. Apart from that, a number of manufacturers are producing novel product varieties to broaden their existing product portfolio. Increased demand for low alcohol, low calorie & low carbohydrate beverages propelling the growth of the club soda water market, as well as brand awareness advertising by manufacturers, are the fundamental reasons driving the Club Soda market sector during the forecast period 2022-2027.

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 to a rise in the demand for Global Club Soda in the food & beverage industry.

2. The amount of certain minerals & sugar-free properties of club soda increases its consumption over other carbonated beverages which will help to the market's growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027. However, the club soda market at the low pricing of the other carbonated drinks as club soda will not be very cost-effective when compared to the other drinks available in the market which may slightly hinder the growth of the sparkling water market throughout the forecast period.

Segmental Analysis:

Club Soda Market Segmentation Analysis- By Product Type : Club Soda Market based on product type can be further segmented into Natural Soda, and Blending Club Soda. The Natural Club Soda segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Club Soda Market Segmentation Analysis- By Packaging Type : Club Soda Market based on packaging type can be further segmented into metal cans, glass bottles & plastic bottles. The metal segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Club Soda Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Club Soda Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Club soda Industry are -

1. Anheuser-Busch InBev

2. Barefoot Cellars

3. Blue Marble

4. Nestle S.A.

5. Future Proof Brands LLC.

