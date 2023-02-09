Tanduay and Theo & Philo’s New Intense, Luscious Dark Chocolate Is a Tribute to Their Philippine Heritage
EINPresswire.com/ -- The robust and complex flavors of Tanduay Asian Rum Gold is paired with the strong and bold taste of Theo & Philo’s 65% single-origin Philippine Dark Chocolate for the two brands’ latest collaboration.
Marc Ngo, Senior Brand Manager and International Business Development Manager at Tanduay, said that working with Theo & Philo gave them the opportunity to showcase their rum’s distinctness and that it can be infused in other products.
“Tanduay continues to delight our customers by coming up with new product innovations. Our first collaboration with the premier Filipino chocolate brand Theo & Philo successfully achieved our targets and opened new opportunities. This time, we are releasing dark chocolate bonbons that bring out the premium flavor of the Tanduay Asian Rum Gold,” he said.
Philo Chua, founder and chocolatier behind Theo & Philo, shared that they really love using Tanduay Asian Rum Gold as it can hold its own when paired with their dark chocolate.
“Our dark chocolate is a relatively high percentage dark chocolate, so it really needs something bold to go with it. We use Philippine trinitario cacao beans for making our chocolates and it can make for a strong dark chocolate that also requires big flavors to go with it,” Chua said.
Their initial brand collaboration was a chocolate bar with rum caramel filling. It was
released in limited quantities back in 2019.
“It was really amazing to learn how much it got people excited to see a Tanduay chocolate bar, mainly because Tanduay for a lot of people is very reminiscent of good times shared with friends over a drink. It really is an iconic brand in the Philippines that has stayed true to its roots, and for being the oldest rum brand in the Philippines,” Chua further said.
Chua also noted that both brands trace their roots back to the Philippines’ heritage and land. The sugarcane used in making Tanduay and the cacao beans that go into Theo & Philo’s chocolates are grown in the country. All their products are likewise made in the Philippines.
Ngo shared that they are open to more collaborations with Theo & Philo and other Philippine brands featuring Tanduay’s award-winning rum products.
The new Theo & Philo Tanduay chocolate is a limited edition product.
Joseph Chiong
Joseph Chiong
