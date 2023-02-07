Submit Release
President talks with mahalla residents

UZBEKISTAN, February 7 - The President of Uzbekistan visited the “Ezgulik” mahalla in Sergeli district of Tashkent city and got acquainted with the population’s life.

There are 26 apartment buildings in this mahalla. More than 6 thousand people live here.

The President talked with residents of the mahalla. Representatives of the older generation noted that thanks to the unity of people and employees of state bodies, the difficulties that arose during the cold days were overcome. Power engineers and utilities worked around the clock, prompt measures were taken to eliminate emergencies. In particular, the transformer in the mahalla was updated.

“This should be a lesson for us. We need to have 3-4 times more energy reserves. Therefore, we are paying attention to the development of renewable energy. This is a reliable and environmentally friendly alternative”, the Head of state said.

It was noted that priority attention in the mahalla should be given to the employment of the population and the education of young people. That is why the current year in the country has been declared the Year of Human Care and Quality Education. Conditions are being created for schoolchildren to learn two foreign languages and one profession after graduating from school. People support this initiative.

Representatives of the older generation recited the dua, wishing peace and prosperity to the country, and well-being to the people.

Source: UzA

