Behavioural Health Market Revenue, Region & Country Share, Trends, Growth Analysis Till 2026 - IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Behavioural Health Market size is projected to reach $3,000 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10% over 2021-2026. Behavioral health is adopted to improve the condition of mental health and is used for mental health treatment. Behavioral health also provides home-based treatment services that help patients to take effective treatment. Behavioral health service is mostly provided to patients having anxiety disorders and helps in supporting to provide treatment. Behavioral health services are a kind of healthcare organization that provides mental health services and substance abuse. The growing prevalence of mental disorders and the development of new treatments is the major factor driving the growth of this market.

Key Takeaways

1. Geographically, in 2020, North America dominated the Behavioural Health Market owing to increasing social awareness of behavioral health issues and the rising prevalence of mental disorders.

2. The growing prevalence of mental disorders and the development of new treatments are likely to aid in the market growth of Behavioural Health.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Behavioural Health Market report.

4. Lack of knowledge of treatment options is set to create hurdles for the Behavioural Health Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The global Behavioural Health Market based on Service Type can be further segmented into Outpatient Counseling, Intensive Case Management, Home-based Treatment Services, Inpatient Hospital Treatment, Emergency Mental Health, and Others. This is owing to increasing technological advancement in the field of healthcare services increasing the demand for this segment. The Home-based Treatment Services segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 5.8% for the period 2021-2026.

2. The global Behavioural Health Market based on Disorder can be further segmented into Anxiety Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Depression, Eating Disorder, Post-traumatic Stress Disorder, and Others. The Anxiety Disorder segment registers for Behavioural health's highest market share in 2020. According to World Health Organization, in 2020 about 264 million people are suffering from mental disorders such as anxiety which increases the growth of this segment. The Bipolar Disorder segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 4.2% over 2021-2026.

3. North America dominated the Behavioural Health Market with a major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to the adoption of increasing social awareness of behavioral health issues and the rising prevalence of mental disorders. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the U.S. about 11.2% of adults aged above 18 years have anxiety which increases the cases of mental disorders in 2020 and is increasing the growth of this market.

