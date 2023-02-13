Bringing Light to Low Vision: Dr. Chris Palmer's Vision Restoration Efforts
BLAINE, MINNESOTA, USA, February 12, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edina, MN residents, Stan and Rickie, have found independence and improved quality of life thanks to Dr. Chris Palmer, a low vision optometrist and founder of Low Vision Restoration. Stan, 83, a retired salesman and business owner, was diagnosed with age-related macular degeneration in both eyes, making it difficult for him to see, particularly in the center of his vision.
When Stan saw an advertisement for a free low vision phone consultation with Dr. Palmer, he asked his retina specialist about it and received a positive response. He also received the same response from two other eye doctors and his neighbor, an optometric salesman. After speaking with Ann, who has Stargardt Disease, during the phone consultation, Stan and Rickie decided to schedule an appointment with Dr. Palmer.
At the appointment, Stan expressed his desire to see the television better and Dr. Palmer prescribed a pair of full-diameter telescopic glasses, ideal for watching TV, movies, and sporting events. Stan describes the difference as “like looking through wax paper” before the glasses, but “there is no comparison” after using them.
A year and a half later, Stan and Rickie returned to Dr. Palmer with a new goal - to be able to see down the aisle at the grocery store and art fairs. Dr. Palmer prescribed a pair of bioptic telescope glasses, designed for mobility and improved distance vision. The couple credits Dr. Palmer as “terrific” and “helpful and encouraging”.
When asked for advice for others with vision-limiting conditions, Rickie encourages them to not give up and be an advocate for themselves or their loved one. She also recommends talking to eye doctors and seeking help from a low vision optometrist.
Dr. Palmer is a fellow of the International Academy of Low Vision Specialists and offers low vision services out of offices in Inver Grove Heights and Coon Rapids, MN. He serves the greater Midwest area and parts of Canada and is passionate about restoring the quality of life for those with vision loss. As a low vision doctor, Dr. Palmer sees patients with conditions such as macular degeneration, Stargardt disease, diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma, ocular albinism, and rod-cone dystrophy and helps people do things they may have given up on, such as driving, reading, watching TV, or crafts.
February is age-related macular degeneration and low vision awareness month, making it an appropriate time to highlight Dr. Palmer’s dedication to his patients and the life-changing impact he has made for Stan and Rickie. A free MN Low Vision Guide is available for download on Dr. Palmer’s website: https://lowvisionofmn.com/
