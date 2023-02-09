Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,992 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 356,063 in the last 365 days.

Inteligems®, a leader in conversation intelligence technology appoints Prof. Simon King as its Chief Scientific Advisor

We are honored to have Professor Simon King join us. His knowledge in speech technology will help us leverage our state-of-the-art models to prove our superior value to customers and investors.”
— Geof Baker, CEO-Inteligems®

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas based Speech Technology start-up - Inteligems®, appoints Simon King, Professor of Speech Processing and the Director of the Centre for Speech Technology Research at the University of Edinburgh, as its Chief Scientific Advisor.

Professor King is an eminent authority in artificial intelligence (AI) with primary focus on natural language processing. He has published extensive research in machine learning, statistical modeling and deep learning.

"I am thrilled to join Inteligems® and contribute my expertise to further their progression in conversation intelligence. This is an exciting time for the industry and I look forward to working with the team to shape the company's AI R&D and bring cutting-edge speech technology to the market," said Professor King.

Professor King will provide invaluable guidance to Inteligems® as it continues to develop Versational® - its conversation intelligence platform. His proficiency in speech synthesis, automatic speech recognition and signal processing will be instrumental in shaping the company's AI strategy and driving its growth in this rapidly evolving field.

"We are honored to have Professor Simon King join us. His knowledge in speech technology and its commercialization will help us leverage our state-of-the-art models to prove our superior value to customers and investors,” said Geof Baker, CEO of Inteligems®.

“Having worked with Simon before, I am certain that his advice will be an invaluable asset to us. His knowledge in speech synthesis, particularly in prosody detection and its classification will be vital for product innovation and solving business problems for Versational’s customers,” stated Sanjay Rakshit, CTO & CPO of Inteligems®.

Inteligems® is a leading provider of conversation intelligence technology, which uses natural language processing and machine learning to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of sales, product marketing and project management. Their product, Versational® is the first AI-based solution that discovers what people value through conversation and makes it actionable.

The company is committed to developing groundbreaking technology that enhances customer interactions while helping businesses improve their bottom line. For more information, please visit: www.versational.ai

Geof Baker
Inteligems
info@versational.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Inteligems®, a leader in conversation intelligence technology appoints Prof. Simon King as its Chief Scientific Advisor

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.