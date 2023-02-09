Indianapolis Dj, Fondu aka Dj Fondu snatches major collab with Olivia Castriota of "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" hit

Dj Fondu Adventure I am in the spirit

Best dj in Indianapolis ,Fondu snatches major collab with Olivia Castriota of "Girls Just Want To Have Fun" Hit Song.

I am in the spirit” — fondu

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring Tanzanian musician Muki Mingo and Ghanaian artists Skeleton Wan, Fondu released his single track "Adventure" on January 2. The song is currently rising in popularity and is expected to become well-known by the middle of 2023. There have now been 3,3 million streams on Sound Cloud and 300 thousand streams on Spotify so far. According to Fondu, his song will be among the best ones released in 2023, and he also mentioned that the original inspiration for this masterpiece, "Adventure," came from China. Produced in the United States, and finally mastered by Samuel G. in Germany. This most recent song is a fusion of Amapiano, a style of South African music(assisted by Dj Shampli and 071 Nelly The Master Beat) and with western pop music. This undoubtedly has ignite a global fire! The renowned Stevie Wonder was quoted by Fondu as saying that "music is a universe itself; it's a language we all understand" in an interview with American journalists and bloggers.

These lines from the legend, in Fondu's opinion, describe his inspiration for painstakingly creating this timeless work as a gift to the world. "I have been playing music for more than a decade and have been in two groups that I don't want to divulge," he continued to explain how important music has always been in his life. According to Fondu, he began recording himself in his bedroom in 2001 using his mother's very first laptop, and since he was so driven and passionate about what he was doing, he made rapid progress in the field of digital music creation. He had no piano talents, but he could play songs that were considered acceptable musically. His passion for music brought him to Nigeria, where he got the opportunity to manage the production of the Indispensables song "I'M FREE," which featured Junior Ried, because at that time, fondu was the senior producer at Grafton Records Port Harcourt with the name “Flames”. He also worked with individuals like Jesus Boy, Mtrill, and Rugged Man, etc.n order to enhance his education, Fondu moved to China in 2010. This enabled him to increase both his musical production and commercial skills.

It is known that Fondu was the first foreigner to create a recording studio in Zhenjiang, specifically Jiangsu University, which eventually developed into a record company. His main initiatives for his university, which he completed while learning video production and for which he received accolades from an international college, propelled him into the public eye (newspapers and Television of the Republic of China).Fondu, is now working on his upcoming song which he, hinted at working with Olivia Castriota, who is known for her work on the songs "Appetite for You" and "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" A musician from Indianapolis named Dwani and a Tanzania superstar named Muki Mingo would also be featured in the song, he added. It will result in anarchy because he defined his music as a roller coaster. Festus Kwarteng Amaning (born March 2, 1983), also known as Fondu, aka Fondu American Dj (slogan: I am in the spirit), or Major flames, is a DJ based in Indiana-Indianapolis.

Education: Opoku Ware SHS, KNUST, and Jiangsu University.

Microsoft Azure Administrator and Microsoft Devops Engineer certified. Rapper, Record producer, and Record executive.

He started making music in 1999 and took it seriously in 2001. He worked with both well-known and lesser-known musicians, including Junior Ried (of One Blood family track "This is Why I'm Hot"), Indispensables (Grafton Records), Rugged Man Mtrill, and others. Fondu created the song Sinking Inn which features Olivia Castriota , which is yet to be released when he was a student in the People's Republic of China. and he mentioned "I originally intended to release this as an instrumental, but I had the idea to give it some new school flavor so that it would be recognized in the new age music.

Adventure feat Muki and Skeleton Wan (Teaser)