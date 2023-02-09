Elyzee launches a boutique specialist hospital in the UAE with various surgical services
EINPresswire.com/ -- Elyzee Healthcare, a multi-specialty surgical institution, announced today the launch of its flagship Boutique Specialty Hospital in the United Arab Emirates. With over ten different specialties, including aesthetic, cosmetic, dentistry, and surgical procedures, Elyzee is set to revolutionize healthcare delivery in the region.
Elyzee is a subsidiary of Safari Holding and consists of experienced plastic surgeons and cosmetic doctors dedicated to providing their patients with the best, most comfortable and safe healthcare experience. The multispecialty surgical facility is equipped with the latest medical-surgical equipment and technology and is staffed by experienced surgeons.
One of the main departments at Elyzee Boutique Specialty Hospital will be Microscopic Lymphatic Surgery, which will be overseen and carried out by Dr. Nahla Al Mansouri, an Emirati woman consultant plastic surgeon. This department will significantly improve the lives of many patients, particularly those with breast cancer, by providing advanced lymphedema services.
In addition, Elyzee is proud to announce the opening of its Medical Dermatology Department, the nation's first facility for skin cancer detection. This department will be managed by a renowned French plastic surgeon collaborating with the institution and will offer cutting-edge treatments for skin cancer patients.
Elyzee’s vision is to create a Center of Excellence for aesthetic, cosmetic, dentistry, and surgical procedures, where people love to come, physicians choose to practice, and employees enjoy working. The mission of Elyzee is to provide patients with the best possible medical care and make their experience as comfortable as possible.
Elyzee utilizes the most innovative and minimally invasive procedures to provide patients with the finest results possible and make them look and feel their absolute best. With the addition of a Post-burn Reconstructive Unit, Elyzee will offer a full range of treatments for minor to major illnesses and injuries and rehabilitation services.
The clients rely on Elyzee Surgery Medical Center because the clinic's fame is based on listening to the client-centered approach and team members' focus toward patients. The medical center facilitates its users with modern painless technology with a personalized experience. It also maintains the full confidentiality of services carried out by their skilled doctors.
The official opening of Elyzee Boutique Specialty Hospital will be held in the coming months and will be attended by dignitaries, healthcare professionals, and media members.
In conclusion, Elyzee is a pioneer in cutting-edge surgical techniques, including liposuction, breast augmentation, and stomach tucks. Additionally, we have expertise in general surgery, dermatology, gynecology, dentistry, laser therapy, skincare, hair care, and slimming procedures.
About the company – Elyzee
The Elyzee Day Surgery Medical Center is a premium specialty healthcare facility in the United Arab Emirates. It served as a division of the Safari Group and was created in 2013, and as of November 2015, it was operational.
