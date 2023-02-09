Forklift Market – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players
Rising Manufacturing Industries are Driving a Demand Influx in the Forklift Market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in one of its latest reports, predicted that the Forklift Market are a crucial part of warehouse and distribution centers. The growing automotive component manufacturing and consumable goods along with radical prosperity of the e-commerce industry are leading to an augmented demand for forklifts. The global forklift market size was $16, 89 billion as of 2018, and the demand for the same in multiple industries will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.28% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2025. APAC is facing rapid expansion in the form of industrialization, construction, and the growth prospects in the automotive industry along with rise in disposable income that is also influencing the demand influx in the e-commerce sector. Rising adaptation of forklifts in major countries such as China is driving the forklift market in APAC. APAC had the maximum forklift regional market share at 32.76% in 2018. The Forklift Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Forklift industry are:
1. Toyota Industries Corporation
2. Komatsu Ltd.
3. Kion Group AG
4. Jungheinrich AG
5. Crown Equipment Corporation
Segmental Analysis:
1. Growing e-commerce and retail business worldwide is giving rise to warehouses that require forklifts to arrange the products in order. The growing demand for forklifts from e-commerce and retail is helping to continue the substantial growth in the forklifts market.
2. The continued research and development coupled with various innovations in the industry are helping to resolve the problems and challenges faced by the consumers. The growing battery demand forklifts are driving progress in the forklift market.
3. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats.
Market Drivers and Challenges:
1. Rising opportunities for technological advancements in the forklifts with ultra-capacitors are influencing the forklifts market.
2. The rising manufacturing industries are driving a demand influx in the forklift market.
3. Growing e-commerce and retail business worldwide is giving rise to warehouses that require forklifts to arrange the products in order. The growing demand for forklifts from e-commerce and retail is helping to continue the substantial growth in the forklifts market.
4. Rising construction industry is also creating a demand for forklifts.
5. The continued research and development coupled with various innovations in the industry are helping to resolve the problems and challenges faced by the consumers. The growing battery demand forklifts are driving progress in the forklift market.
6. Forklift Market Challenges: Increasing safety and emission regulations along with a limited number of suppliers for a particular component are some major challenge in the forklift market. Increasing innovations are leading to the manufacturing of green trucks that don not emit the high fumes and pollution.
