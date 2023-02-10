Flavoured Syrups Market Size to Boost US$540.3 million by 2027 | CAGR 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Flavoured Syrups Market size is forecast to reach $53.6 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Syrups are the dense blend of sugar and water that adds taste and sweetness to the foods such as chocolate, coffee, fruits, and vanilla flavoured among others. Flavoured syrups are semi liquid or spicy liquid that is produced through synthetic or organic sources to improve the flavor of a drink or a food. Beverage industry tends to focus more on the concentrated syrups as sugar substitutes. Carbonated and water soothes the stomach ache and heart burn. Some of the natural flavors include hazelnut and marshmallow Syrup that is a decadent addition cocoas and unique cocktails. Increasing inclination of the consumers towards the organic flavoured syrups, increasing demand for convenience foods, and increasing adoption of flavoured syrups are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing consumer demand for a variety of flavors in food products and increasing demand for personalized flavor options is set to further enhance the overall market developments of the Flavoured Syrups Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Flavoured Syrups Market highlights the following areas -

1. North America dominated the Flavoured Syrups Market in 2020 owing to the increasing demand for convenience food and increasing awareness regarding health benefits of flavored syrups. The Flavoured Syrups Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

Increasing demand for food additives and increasing consumer inclination towards healthy diets are likely to aid the market growth of the Flavoured Syrups Market report.

2. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be Flavoured Syrups Market report.

3. Presence of high sugar content and availability of substitute products is poised to create hurdles for the Flavoured Syrups Market.

Segmental Analysis:

Flavoured Syrups Market Analysis – By Flavor : Fruit held the largest share in the Flavoured Syrup Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.2% during the forecast period 2021-2026. This is owing to the increasing inclination of the consumers towards the natural, pure, and organic products.

Flavoured Syrups Market Analysis – By Applications : Beverages held the largest share in the Flavoured Syrup Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Flavoured Syrups Market Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Flavoured Syrups Market with a major share of 35.2% in 2020. This is owing to the increasing initiatives of government to enhance consumer knowledge towards new products that contains natural flavored syrups, and increasing demand for new & unique taste.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Flavoured Syrups Industry are -

1. The Hershey Company

2. Sensient Technologies Corporation

3. Fuerst Day Lawson

4. Starbucks Coffee Company

5. Wild Flavors Inc.

