Aluminum Extrusion Products Market worth $112 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 7.2% - IndustryARC

The Aluminum Extrusion Products Market size is estimated to reach US$112 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Aluminum Extrusion Products Market size is estimated to reach US$112 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Aluminum extrusion enables manufacturers to develop shapes that are advantageous and cannot be achieved with standard aluminum products. Over the years, companies operating in aluminum extrusion have adopted several innovative technologies to create custom pieces with improved benefits. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Aluminum Extrusion Products Market highlights the following areas -



1. The significant properties of Aluminum Extruded Products such as lightweight, superior thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance are expected to provide significant growth opportunities to increase the Aluminum Extrusion Products market size in the coming years.

2. The notable growth in industries such as transportation, energy and power, electrical and electronics and building and construction is driving the growth of the Aluminum Extrusion Products market.

3. Increase in residential and commercial construction activities across the globe to provide substantial growth opportunities for the players in the Aluminum Extrusion Products industry in near future.



Segmental Analysis:



1. The powder-coated Aluminum Extrusion Products segment held the largest Aluminum Extrusion Products Market share in 2021 - a share of over 32%. Aluminum is one of the most common materials used in the manufacturing industry. It is sturdy, extensively used in the manufacturing of cross-section profiles and effective for the extrusion process.

2. Asia-pacific held the largest Aluminum Extrusion Products market share in 2021, with a share of 51%. This growth is mainly attributed to the presence of several major industries such as transportation, building & construction, machinery & equipment, electrical & electronics and energy & power in this region.

3. The construction segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period in the Aluminum Extrusion Products Market. Aluminum extrusion products are extensively used in a range of applications during the past years. Aluminum offers several benefits to the end products such as easy customization, superior thermal conductivity, corrosion resistance and lightweight which make it durable and efficient material in construction applications.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Aluminum Extrusion Products Industry are -



1. Hindalco Industries Limited

2. Arconic Corporation

3. Norsk Hydro ASA

4. Constellium N. V.

5. Kaiser Aluminum



