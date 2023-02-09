Non-woven Tape Market to Reach US$2.4 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Non-woven Tape Market size is estimated to reach US$2.4 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Non-woven tapes are interlocked mechanically, thermally or chemically and are made with natural or synthetic fibers. The usage of non-woven tape made up of adhesives such as acrylic and silicone, with backing materials such as polyester, paper and others in the various end-use industries is projected to drive the non-woven tape industry’s growth. The medical and healthcare industry is growing, which is driving the demand for the non-woven tape market, to be utilized in medical devices, wound dressing, surgical gowns and other applications in the medical and healthcare industry. Additionally, in the growing transportation industry, non-woven tape is widely used in car roof linings, leather and textile supporters and headliners and other applications, which is further anticipated to boost the growth of the non-woven tape market size over the forecast period. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Non-woven Tape Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-pacific region dominates the Non-woven Tape Market owing to the rising growth in the building and construction industry. For instance, according to Invest India, by 2025, the building and construction industry is estimated to reach US$1.4 trillion.



2. Rapidly rising demand for Non-woven Tape in the electrical & electronics industry for providing insulation, strength and elasticity to the cables, is driving the growth of the Non-woven Tape market.



3. The increasing demand for Non-woven Tape in the transportation sector, due to their usage in car roof linings, leather and textile supporters and headliners and other applications has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Non-woven Tape market in the upcoming years.



4. However, the rising health issues associated with using Non-woven Tape can hinder the growth of the Non-woven Tape market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The silicone segment held the largest Non-woven Tape Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Silicone adhesive tapes offer good adhesion and bond strength to natural and synthetic fiber, glass, painted surfaces and other plastics & metals.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Non-woven Tape Market share by 42% in 2021, due to the increasing requirement for non-woven tapes in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China, India and Taiwan are expected to continue their dominance in the non-woven tape market during the forecast period.

3. According to the National Organ Transplant Program, in India, around 6000 renal transplant surgeries are done annually. Thus, with the growing demand for medical applications such as device attachments, gowns, wound dressing and others in the medical and healthcare industry, the Non-woven Tape market would further rise over the forecast period.

4. Non-woven Tapes are made up of adhesives such as acrylic and silicone, with backing materials such as polyester, paper and others. They are used in the electrical and electronics industry to provide insulation, strength and elasticity to the cables.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Non-woven Tape Industry are -

1. Eternal Mark Private Limited

2. 3M

3. Shish Industries Limited

4. Nitto Denko Corporation (Japan)

5. Berry Global Group Inc.

