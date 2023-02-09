Healthcare Staffing Market Overview, Size, Trends, Growth, Companies Analysis and Revenue Forecast 2022-2027
The report has segmented the global healthcare staffing market on the basis of service type and region.BROOKLYN, NY, USA, February 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group has recently released a new research study titled "Healthcare Staffing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2022-2027", offers a detailed analysis of the market drivers, segmentation, growth opportunities, trends, and competitive landscape to understand the current and future market scenarios.
Market Size and Future CAGR:
The global healthcare staffing market size reached US$ 36.9 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 53.9 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during 2022-2027.
Market Outlook:
Healthcare staffing refers to the process of recruiting and hiring personnel to work in the healthcare industry, which includes hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and other healthcare facilities. The agencies match qualified candidates with suitable healthcare facilities and positions, ensuring both parties are satisfied with the arrangement. It offers various benefits, including access to a pool of qualified and experienced candidates, a range of job opportunities, and flexible work arrangements. Healthcare staffing also offers various services, such as authenticating candidate and worker credentials, validating skills, verifying licenses and certifications, and carrying out screening procedures.
Market Trends:
The burgeoning geriatric population and escalating prevalence of chronic diseases have surged the demand for healthcare services and personnel, which is one of the key factors boosting the market growth. Moreover, the shortage of healthcare workers and increasing demand for home healthcare services are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the lack of healthcare professionals during the recent COVID-19 outbreak and the escalating demand for specialized healthcare workers, such as physical therapists and nurse practitioners, are providing a considerable thrust to the market growth. Apart from this, the burgeoning healthcare expenditure, rapid advancements in medical technology, the increasing focus on patient satisfaction, and the surging demand for rural healthcare services are positively contributing to the market growth.
Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the global healthcare staffing industry has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Major Players Covered:
• Adecco Group (OTCMKTS: AHEXY)
• Amn Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN)
• CHG Management Inc. (LON: CHG)
• Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRN)
• Envisions Healthcare Corporation (KKR & Co. Inc.)
• LHC Group Inc (NASDAQ: LHCG)
• Locumtenens.com (Jackson Healthcare LLC)
• Maxim Healthcare Group
• Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNH)
• TeamHealth
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global healthcare staffing market on the basis of service type and region.
Based on Service Type:
• Travel Nurse Staffing
• Per Diem Nurse Staffing
• Locum Tenens Staffing
• Allied Healthcare Staffing
Geographical Analysis:
• North America: (United States, Canada)
• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)
• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)
• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2016-2021)
• Market Outlook (2022-2027)
• Industry Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
• Value Chain Analysis
• Structure of the Global Market
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
