Rear Spoiler Market Revenue, Major Players, Consumer Trends, Analysis – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rear Spoiler Market Drivers Demand for High Performance Vehicles

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Rear Spoiler Market (also known as Automotive Wings) is forecast to reach $5.2 billion by 2025, after growing at a CAGR of 9.49% during 2019-2025. Increasing demand for performance cars with enhanced appearance is predicted to boost the rear spoiler market growth during the forecast period 2019-2025. Moreover, automotive manufacturers are introducing vehicle models pre-equipped with these aerodynamic devices to enhance the traction and improve control in high speed, which is further anticipated to favor the growth of rear spoiler market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Rear-Spoiler-Market-Research-501068

Key takeaways:

1. APAC dominates the Rear Spoiler Market attributed to the surge in production of customized vehicles by automotive manufacturers in this region.

2. Automotive manufacturers are involved in extensive R&D to improve vehicle performance with help of rear spoiler. These R&D works are poised to create more opportunities for the rears spoiler market.

3. Moreover, government authorities and regulatory bodies are formulating design standards, and regulation pertaining to installation of rear spoilers on the vehicles.

4. Rear spoilers are constantly in need of maintenance and repair, thereby causing hindrances in the growth of the Rear Spoiler Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=501068

Segmental Analysis:

1. The rear spoiler market split by type of technology is was dominated by blow molding and this segment held the largest share in the Rear Spoiler Market in 2018.

2. Battery Electric Vehicles are estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 12.5% during the forecast period 2020-2025 accredited to the efficiency – improved technology such as regenerative brakes, electric motor drive, and automatic start/shut-off.

3. Asia - Pacific region has dominated the Rear Spoiler Market with a share of more than 35%, followed by North America. Surge in vehicle production due to growing popularity of customization of automobiles and automobile racing, is one of the major factors propelling the market growth in this region.

4. According to the stats of Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d'Automobiles, more than 43 million vehicles were produced within the Asia Pacific region in 2018. Among the region, China remains as the biggest producer with about 23.7 million passenger cars produced in 2017.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Rear Spoiler industry are -

1. Plastic Omnium

2. Magna International

3. Albar Industries Inc.

4. Thai Rung Union Car PLC

5. SMP Automotive

Click on the following link to buy the Rear Spoiler Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=501068

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Global Vehicle Bumper Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Vehicle-Bumper-Market-Research-512391

B. Global Integrated Liftgate Rear Spoiler Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Integrated-Liftgate-Rear-Spoiler-Market-Research-512577

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062